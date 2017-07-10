Barcelona ´Dream Team´ duo Amor and Bakero handed youth roles

Barcelona have put former players Guillermo Amor and Jose Mari Bakero in charge of the club's youth setup, as part of an ongoing shake-up at Camp Nou.

The duo will oversee Barca B, as well as the club's U19A and U19B teams, with Amor and Bakero taking over from Josep Segura after his appointment as general manager.

Bakero and Amor were both at the club under Johan Cruyff when Barcelona's 'Dream Team' claimed their first European Cup in the 1991-92 season.

Amor was most recently the coach of A-League side Adelaide United, who won the Grand Final in 2016 under his leadership, while Bakero coached the Barca Legends team that played Manchester United at Camp Nou last month.

Barcelona are currently preparing for their first LaLiga season under new coach Ernesto Valverde, who replaced Luis Enrique after he stepped down from the role.

Further changes to the Barcelona backroom staff are expected to be confirmed by the club ahead of the new season.