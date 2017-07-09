Tottenham deny £1billion ´Facebook takeover´ talks

Tottenham have denied that they are in talks to sell the club for £1billion to a buyer backed by Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg.

Reports have suggested that United States company Iconiq Capital are interested in a takeover of the Premier League side.

The investment firm manages finances for a number of technology companies in California's famous Silicon Valley, including Facebook founder Zuckerberg.

However, Spurs have dismissed claims that any takeover talks are being held.

"The club engaged Rothschild to secure the funding for the new stadium," read a statement released by the club, who are in the process of constructing a new stadium at the White Hart Lane site.

"As expected many proposals came forward including bank debt and equity investment. The club announced on May 31 2017 the completion of the bank debt financing for the new stadium with a consortium of banks involving Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Limited, Goldman Sachs Bank USA and HSBC Bank plc.

"The board believes this was the optimum solution in the interests of fans, employees and shareholders and for the continued development of the club. The board is not in any discussions relating to a takeover offer for the club."