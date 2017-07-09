Strootman convinced me to join Roma - Karsdorp

Rick Karsdorp says the presence of Kevin Strootman was key in his decision to join Roma.
Right-back Karsdorp had been linked with moves to Manchester United and Inter, but swapped Feyenoord for Roma, moving to the Italian capital on a five-year deal last month.
Strootman and Karsdorp are international team-mates with Netherlands and the latter said at a media conference: "The presence of Strootman is very important for me.
"He really did advise me to come to Roma and that was not a simple decision, as I had some concerns about leaving Feyenoord, but Kevin convinced me to come here.
"Any player who goes from the Dutch league to Italy needs to work hard and learn the new type of football.
"I have very attacking characteristics, so I have to learn how to defend better very quickly. I am sure I'll become a more complete player here."
Karsdorp recently underwent a routine knee operation but is confident he will be ready for the start of the season.
He added: "I hope to get this issue resolved within three to four weeks. I want to give so much back to this club and to prove myself here."
