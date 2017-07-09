Rooney´s Everton return: Henry, Tevez, Luiz and the players who went back

Wayne Rooney has defied the old cliche that you should never go back, returning to Everton 13 years after leaving the club.
After falling out of favour at Manchester United, Rooney rejoins an Everton side that has been bolstered by the signings of the likes of Davy Klaasen, Michael Keane and Sandro Ramirez and boasts a highly rated manager in Ronald Koeman.
Rooney is far from the first player to have succumbed to the lure of their old club, with plenty of stars having felt it irresistible to go back to what they know.
But how did they fare in their second spells? Here, we take a look at six global stars who returned to their former teams.
THIERRY HENRY
A legend of of the Premier League era, Henry returned to Arsenal on loan after three seasons in LaLiga with Barcelona - where he won the treble in the 2008-09 season - and an MLS spell with New York Red Bulls. Arguably the club's greatest striker, Henry had lost his explosive pace but none of his eye for goal, scoring on his second debut in an FA Cup match against Leeds United. He went out on a high by netting the winner against Sunderland in his final league match for Arsenal.
12 - Thierry Henry scored 12 direct free-kicks in the Premier League - only David Beckham (15) has more. Magnifique. #OptaAdvent pic.twitter.com/CeVyWIqb0U— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 12, 2016
DAVID LUIZ
Brazil international Luiz says he took a pay cut to return to Chelsea after a couple of years in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain, but he was rewarded with the Premier League title, his solid performances at the heart of Antonio Conte's back three justifying his decision to come back to Stamford Bridge.
JURGEN KLINSMANN
Like Henry, Klinsmann returned to north London in the twilight of his career in 1997, heading back to Tottenham on loan from Sampdoria after being allowed to leave Bayern Munich. The Germany international was an undoubted success in his second Spurs spell, firing his side to survival with nine strikes in 15 league games, a four-goal haul in a battering of Wimbledon the clear highlight.
MARIO GOTZE
The jury is still out on Mario Gotze's second spell at Borussia Dortmund, the playmaker having been allowed to return to the club three years after leaving to join rivals Bayern Munich. Injury has blighted Gotze's time at Signal Iduna Park and last season he started only nine Bundesliga matches. The 25-year-old has been out of action since February with "metabolic disorder", but he is back in training ahead of the new campaign.
Hallo zusammen, wie Ihr wisst, konnte ich aufgrund einer Stoffwechselproblematik zuletzt leider keinen Profisport ausüben. Dennoch habe ich ein sportliches und medizinisches Reha-Programm über fünf Monate absolvieren müssen. Ich bin echt auf einem sehr guten Weg. Morgen kann ich in die 3. Phase meines Reha-Programms einsteigen. Das bedeutet: Mit meinen BVB-Teamkollegen den Leistungstest zu absolvieren und dann in den nächsten Tagen ins Training einzusteigen. Ich freue mich unendlich, wieder auf dem Platz zu stehen und bald in unserem Tempel wieder Fußball spielen zu können. Ich möchte auf diesem Wege ein paar wichtige Dinge loswerden: Ich bin stolz auf meine BVB-Mitspieler und freue mich total, dass sie den DFB-Pokal wieder nach Dortmund geholt haben. Die Bilder vom Korso mit den Fans waren der Wahnsinn und erinnerten mich an meine ersten Titel mit dem BVB. Und ich gratuliere meinen Kollegen vom Nationalteam zum Gewinn des Confed Cups in Russland sowie der U21 Nationalmannschaft zum Titelgewinn. Als Fußballer bin ich stolz, Teil der Nationalmannschaft und des ganzen DFB zu sein. Außerdem wünsche ich meinem kleinen Bruder Felix bei der U19 Nationalmannschaft weiterhin viel Erfolg und drücke ihm die Daumen!!!!! Danke möchte ich auf jeden Fall noch sagen, auch wenn’s jetzt ein bisschen viel Dank wird. Es muss einfach sein: Danke Euch – meinen Fans! Ihr habt mich in den letzten Monaten extrem unterstützt. Eure Nachrichten, Mitteilungen und Genesungswünsche waren beeindruckend und motivierend. Ein dickes Dankeschön geht auch an Aki Watzke und Michael Zorc. Ihr großes Vertrauen und ihre Hilfestellung zu dieser Zeit haben mir sehr geholfen. Meinem Team, meinem Arzt und meinem Fitnesstrainer sowie allen Ärzten und beteiligten Personen gebührt ein riesiges Dankeschön von meiner Seite! Abschließend möchte ich mich bei meiner Familie und meiner frisch Verlobten @annkathrin_vida für ihre Unterstützung, Geduld und positive Energie bedanken. Ich bin sehr dankbar dafür! Ich sehe Euch alle auf dem Platz! Bis bald! Mario
ROBBIE FOWLER
The man Liverpool fans called 'God' returned to Anfield five years after leaving the club, rejoining on a free transfer from Manchester City. Fowler scored seven goals in the 2006-07 season - including a brace in the Champions League against Galatasaray - but he struggled for regular game-time and was left out of the squad for the Champions League final, which Rafael Benitez's side lost 2-1 to AC Milan, before leaving for Cardiff City.
3 - Robbie Fowler has scored three perfect hat-tricks in the Premier League, more than any other player. God.https://t.co/9zfQFSOnY4— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 22, 2016
CARLOS TEVEZ
Argentina international Tevez started his career with Boca Juniors, making his debut aged just 16, and he had always vowed to return to the club. Tevez followed through on his promise in 2015, leaving Juventus after two goal-laden seasons in Serie A, and he won the Argentine Primera Division and Copa Argentina double with Boca.
|´I could not stand in his way´ - Mourinho sanctions Rooney´s Man Utd departure
|Man Utd keep Lukaku off tour squad as transfer nears
|Rooney´s Everton return: Henry, Tevez, Luiz and the players who went back
|From 27 Premier League goals to five - charting Wayne Rooney´s goalscoring decline
|Rooney eyes silverware on Everton return
|Rooney returns to Everton - but will it be the fairytale resurrection he requires?
|Everton team from Rooney´s last game: Where are they now?
|Fener free-kick to derby delight – Rooney´s top 10 Manchester United goals
|Rooney seals Everton return
|Strootman convinced me to join Roma - Karsdorp
|Lehmann Arsenal coaching role a springboard for manager´s jobs
|Torres hopes Atletico bring ´magic´ to Metropolitano
|Sergio Ramos: Ballon d´Or talk not crazy
|Lukaku explains Mourinho, Pogba influence in Man Utd switch
|Bayern miss out on Wagner, as Muller told to step it up
|Barcelona target Paulinho wants Guangzhou to be ´flexible´
|´Who would say no?´ - Lukaku thrilled with Man Utd move
|Neymar delighted with Messi extension
|Lukaku undergoes medical as Man United move nears completion
|Maradona congratulates promoted Argentinos Juniors
|Neymar would welcome Paulinho at Barcelona
|Henry compares Messi to Mona Lisa
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly reach quarter-finals
|Ajax midfielder Nouri ´out of danger´ after collapsing
|United States 1 Panama 1: Camargo equaliser denies Gold Cup hosts
|Sevilla strike deal for Luis Muriel
|Wolfsburg seal Camacho deal
|Romelu Lukaku set to appear in US court after arrest in Los Angeles
|Gabigol returning to Inter ´more mature´
|WATCH: Athletic squad surprise Yeray with shaved heads
|Sleep tight little one – Jermain Defoe in emotional tribute to ´best friend´ Bradley Lowery
|Pizarro to undergo Sevilla medical
|Modric: I´ve never heard Ronaldo say he wants to leave
|Man Utd keeper Pereira gets four-year deal
|Ajax youngster Nouri ´stable´ after incident in Bremen friendly
|I replaced Pagliuca´s face with mine - Padelli explains Inter affinity
|Rooney arrives at Everton ahead of expected return
|Saul: Theo does not matter to Atletico after Real Madrid move
|Paulinho ´thinking about Barcelona´ ahead of potential new offer
|Schulz draws line under Gladbach with Hoffenheim move
|Gonalons: Roma have the best midfield in Serie A
|Napoli boss Sarri interested in coaching abroad
|Wolfsburg snap up Arsenal youngster Hinds
|Lille finalise deals for Mendes and Malcuit
|Nainggolan will stay at Roma, insists Monchi
|Seri will not leave Nice, insists Favre
|Tottenham move in the works for Estudiantes youngster Foyth
|Zenit snap up River Plate star Driussi
|Modric warns James, Morata: It´s all downhill after Real Madrid
|Why £75m Lukaku may not be the answer for goal-shy Man United
|Wolves complete club-record signing of Ruben Neves
|See you in training – Pogba welcomes Lukaku to Manchester United
|Lukaku to Manchester United adds more Belgian interest to Premier League title race
|Man Utd agree Lukaku fee with Everton
|Morientes urges Madrid not to miss out on Mbappe
|Batistuta surprised Messi took so long to break his record
|Higuain unlucky in finals, says Batistuta
|French Guyana 2 Canada 4: Arfield leads the way in nervy win
|Lukaku scores a lot of goals - Mata keen on Man Utd reunion
|Sevilla agree Amavi deal with Aston Villa
|Mahrez will be dropped if he is not committed to Leicester - Shakespeare
|Alexander-Arnold earns long-term Liverpool contract
|I am deeply sorry - PSG´s Verratti apologises for agent´s ´prisoner´ comments
|Kucka leaves AC Milan for Trabzonspor
|Valencia snap up Juventus goalkeeper Neto
|Toulouse sign former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo
|Burnley add to Irish contingent with Walters signing
|Two clubs kicked out of CAF Champions League as FIFA suspends Sudan FA
|Osorio handed six-game ban for Confederations Cup outburst
|PSG complete deal for Berchiche
|Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery dies after cancer battle
|Boyata to miss Champions League qualifiers with knee injury
|Athletic squad shave heads in support of Yeray
|Ter Stegen sends heartfelt message to Wolves goalkeeper Ikeme
|Conti becomes seventh AC Milan signing
|Aubameyang set to remain at Dortmund - Zorc
|Mathieu seals Sporting switch after Barcelona release
|Clichy: Basaksehir like a mini Manchester City
|Vallejo vows to repay Madrid faith after being handed Pepe´s shirt
|Mertesacker to retire in 2018 to become Arsenal academy manager
|Boban not convinced by AC Milan arrivals
|I´ve heard he´s very good – Ozil knows little of Arsenal record signing Lacazette
|Speed, assists, finishing - Klopp´s high hopes for Salah at Liverpool
|Milan is Nerazzurro! Inter complete signing of Sampdoria star
|Jorgensen becomes latest Huddersfield signing
|Barcelona above recommended wage bill but Messi is worth it – Bartomeu
|Lukaku trains with Pogba at UCLA amid Manchester United links
|Verratti wants Barcelona move but PSG won´t sell, says Bartomeu
|Messi donates leftover wedding food and drinks to charity
|Copa Libertadores Review: Botafogo, San Lorenzo claim first-leg wins
|Sporting Kansas City 1 Philadelphia Union 1: Hosts go top despite draw
|Lukaku can take United to another level in place of Ibrahimovic – Neville
|Muller: Germany have a reservoir of incredible players
|Defoe keen to learn from Howe as striker eyes management