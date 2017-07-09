Lukaku undergoes medical as Man United move nears completion

Romelu Lukaku took another step toward completing his move to Manchester United after undergoing a medical on Saturday.

The Belgium international, 24, is on the brink of sealing a switch from Everton to United for a reported initial fee of £75million.

The star striker posted numerous snaps of his medical on Instagram.

Among them, he jokingly wrote "please come save me" as he went through the process.

Lukaku also met a Manchester United fan as he signed a child's shirt before giving a thumbs up on completion of his medical.

United announced on Saturday they had reached a fee with Everton, with the medical needing to be completed and personal terms agreed.

#MUFC is delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical & personal terms. pic.twitter.com/O7oQJWzYHo — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2017

Lukaku scored 25 Premier League goals last season and was heavily linked with a return to former club Chelsea before United made their move.

His medical snaps came hours after it was confirmed he was arrested last week over a noise complaint and is scheduled to appear in a United States court on October 2.

A statement released by Beverly Hills Police Department detailed that Lukaku received a misdemeanour citation on July 2.

Police said the citation, after which Lukaku was not physically arrested, came on the back of verbal warnings following five other complaints about noise levels at his rented accommodation.