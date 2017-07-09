Jens Lehmann wants to use his coaching role with Arsenal as a springboard to a manager's job in the future.
Former Germany goalkeeper Lehmann was part of the famed Arsenal 'Invincibles' team that won the Premier League without losing a game in 2003-04.
He also won the FA Cup and reached the Champions League final with the London club, and was appointed to a role in Arsene Wenger's backroom team this week.
Asked about using the experience to help him eventually become a manager, Lehmann told Bild: "Yes, that's the point, the goal is to work somewhere independently.
"I spoke to him [Wenger]. There were then two more talks, in which I told him what I can contribute.
"I am the only new guy in the coaching staff, so I will listen a lot and keep my eyes open. My place will also be more up on the stands than down on the bench, I suppose. I hope to contribute positively with this."
|´I could not stand in his way´ - Mourinho sanctions Rooney´s Man Utd departure
|Man Utd keep Lukaku off tour squad as transfer nears
|Rooney´s Everton return: Henry, Tevez, Luiz and the players who went back
|From 27 Premier League goals to five - charting Wayne Rooney´s goalscoring decline
|Rooney eyes silverware on Everton return
|Rooney returns to Everton - but will it be the fairytale resurrection he requires?
|Everton team from Rooney´s last game: Where are they now?
|Fener free-kick to derby delight – Rooney´s top 10 Manchester United goals
|Rooney seals Everton return
|Strootman convinced me to join Roma - Karsdorp
|Lehmann Arsenal coaching role a springboard for manager´s jobs
|Torres hopes Atletico bring ´magic´ to Metropolitano
|Sergio Ramos: Ballon d´Or talk not crazy
|Lukaku explains Mourinho, Pogba influence in Man Utd switch
|Bayern miss out on Wagner, as Muller told to step it up
|Barcelona target Paulinho wants Guangzhou to be ´flexible´
|´Who would say no?´ - Lukaku thrilled with Man Utd move
|Neymar delighted with Messi extension
|Lukaku undergoes medical as Man United move nears completion
|Maradona congratulates promoted Argentinos Juniors
|Neymar would welcome Paulinho at Barcelona
|Henry compares Messi to Mona Lisa
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly reach quarter-finals
|Ajax midfielder Nouri ´out of danger´ after collapsing
|United States 1 Panama 1: Camargo equaliser denies Gold Cup hosts
|Sevilla strike deal for Luis Muriel
|Wolfsburg seal Camacho deal
|Romelu Lukaku set to appear in US court after arrest in Los Angeles
|Gabigol returning to Inter ´more mature´
|WATCH: Athletic squad surprise Yeray with shaved heads
|Sleep tight little one – Jermain Defoe in emotional tribute to ´best friend´ Bradley Lowery
|Pizarro to undergo Sevilla medical
|Modric: I´ve never heard Ronaldo say he wants to leave
|Man Utd keeper Pereira gets four-year deal
|Ajax youngster Nouri ´stable´ after incident in Bremen friendly
|I replaced Pagliuca´s face with mine - Padelli explains Inter affinity
|Rooney arrives at Everton ahead of expected return
|Saul: Theo does not matter to Atletico after Real Madrid move
|Paulinho ´thinking about Barcelona´ ahead of potential new offer
|Schulz draws line under Gladbach with Hoffenheim move
|Gonalons: Roma have the best midfield in Serie A
|Napoli boss Sarri interested in coaching abroad
|Wolfsburg snap up Arsenal youngster Hinds
|Lille finalise deals for Mendes and Malcuit
|Nainggolan will stay at Roma, insists Monchi
|Seri will not leave Nice, insists Favre
|Tottenham move in the works for Estudiantes youngster Foyth
|Zenit snap up River Plate star Driussi
|Modric warns James, Morata: It´s all downhill after Real Madrid
|Why £75m Lukaku may not be the answer for goal-shy Man United
|Wolves complete club-record signing of Ruben Neves
|See you in training – Pogba welcomes Lukaku to Manchester United
|Lukaku to Manchester United adds more Belgian interest to Premier League title race
|Man Utd agree Lukaku fee with Everton
|Morientes urges Madrid not to miss out on Mbappe
|Batistuta surprised Messi took so long to break his record
|Higuain unlucky in finals, says Batistuta
|French Guyana 2 Canada 4: Arfield leads the way in nervy win
|Lukaku scores a lot of goals - Mata keen on Man Utd reunion
|Sevilla agree Amavi deal with Aston Villa
|Mahrez will be dropped if he is not committed to Leicester - Shakespeare
|Alexander-Arnold earns long-term Liverpool contract
|I am deeply sorry - PSG´s Verratti apologises for agent´s ´prisoner´ comments
|Kucka leaves AC Milan for Trabzonspor
|Valencia snap up Juventus goalkeeper Neto
|Toulouse sign former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo
|Burnley add to Irish contingent with Walters signing
|Two clubs kicked out of CAF Champions League as FIFA suspends Sudan FA
|Osorio handed six-game ban for Confederations Cup outburst
|PSG complete deal for Berchiche
|Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery dies after cancer battle
|Boyata to miss Champions League qualifiers with knee injury
|Athletic squad shave heads in support of Yeray
|Ter Stegen sends heartfelt message to Wolves goalkeeper Ikeme
|Conti becomes seventh AC Milan signing
|Aubameyang set to remain at Dortmund - Zorc
|Mathieu seals Sporting switch after Barcelona release
|Clichy: Basaksehir like a mini Manchester City
|Vallejo vows to repay Madrid faith after being handed Pepe´s shirt
|Mertesacker to retire in 2018 to become Arsenal academy manager
|Boban not convinced by AC Milan arrivals
|I´ve heard he´s very good – Ozil knows little of Arsenal record signing Lacazette
|Speed, assists, finishing - Klopp´s high hopes for Salah at Liverpool
|Milan is Nerazzurro! Inter complete signing of Sampdoria star
|Jorgensen becomes latest Huddersfield signing
|Barcelona above recommended wage bill but Messi is worth it – Bartomeu
|Lukaku trains with Pogba at UCLA amid Manchester United links
|Verratti wants Barcelona move but PSG won´t sell, says Bartomeu
|Messi donates leftover wedding food and drinks to charity
|Copa Libertadores Review: Botafogo, San Lorenzo claim first-leg wins
|Sporting Kansas City 1 Philadelphia Union 1: Hosts go top despite draw
|Lukaku can take United to another level in place of Ibrahimovic – Neville
|Muller: Germany have a reservoir of incredible players
|Defoe keen to learn from Howe as striker eyes management