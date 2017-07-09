Related

Article

Everton team from Rooney´s last game: Where are they now?

9 July 2017 14:33

Wayne Rooney will pull on an Everton shirt for the first time in 13 years after securing his return to Merseyside from Manchester United.

England's record goalscorer has enjoyed an historic spell at Old Trafford since leaving his boyhood club as an 18-year-old, winning 12 major trophies and breaking the club's goal record.

The Everton side to which he returns looks just a little different from the one for whom he made his last appearance on May 15, 2004, in a humbling 5-1 loss to Manchester City.

We take a look at that Toffees team and where those players – as well as manager David Moyes – have been since.

GOALKEEPER: NIGEL MARTYN

Martyn was coming towards the end of an impressive top-level career by this stage.

The former Leeds United man signed for Everton at the start of 2003-04 and went on to make 96 appearances before retiring in 2006, when he suffered an ankle injury.

The ex-England international, once described by David Moyes as his "greatest signing", later spent time as a goalkeeping coach at Bradford City in League Two.

DEFENDER: JOSEPH YOBO

Yobo was a pivotal part of Everton's options in defence and midfield until he left for Fenerbahce in 2012, initially on a loan deal before the move was made permanent.

He won the Super Lig and two Turkish Cups in Istanbul before returning to England for a brief spell with Norwich City in 2014.

He retired from international football after the 2014 World Cup, a year on from winning the Africa Cup of Nations and having become Nigeria's record caps-holder with 101. He confirmed he was hanging up his boots for good in 2016.

DEFENDER: ALAN STUBBS

Former Celtic centre-back Stubbs spent one more year at Everton before moving on to Sunderland for the 2005-06 season.

He returned to Goodison Park 12 months later and had a spell with Derby County before retiring in 2008 after failing to shake off a knee problem.

Stubbs spent six years as a coach at Everton and then took the manager's job at Hibs, where he guided them to glory in the Scottish Cup in 2016. He then took over at Championship club Rotherham but lasted a little over four months in charge.

DEFENDER: DAVID WEIR

Long-time Everton centre-back Weir left for Rangers in 2007, where he won three Premiership titles, three Scottish League Cups and two Scottish Cups before retiring in 2012.

The former Scotland international, along with Alan Stubbs, was a candidate to replace David Moyes after he left for Manchester United in 2013, having spent time coaching back at Goodison Park after retirement.

Weir signed a three-year deal as Sheffield United manager in June of that year but was sacked in October. He has since worked as assistant at Brentford, Rangers and Nottingham Forest.

DEFENDER: TONY HIBBERT

A veritable Everton stalwart, Hibbert remained at the club for his whole playing career, making 328 appearances in all competitions before retiring in 2016.

The 36-year-old is a keen angler and has spent a large part of the last four years involved in a carp fishery he purchased in France.

MIDFIELDER: STEVE WATSON

Watson was the ultimate utility player at Everton, playing in defence, midfield and in attack during a five-year spell at Goodison Park.

He left the club for West Brom in 2005 and went on to play for Sheffield Wednesday before retiring in 2009.

Watson, now 43, had coaching roles at Huddersfield Town and Reading prior to taking up a post as assistant manager at non-league Macclesfield Town in 2016.

MIDFIELDER: LEE CARSLEY

Carsley stayed at Everton until 2008, going on to spells with Birmingham City and Coventry City before his retirement in 2011.

The former Republic of Ireland international worked as a youth coach and as caretaker boss at Ricoh Arena before a short term as assistant manager at Sheffield United.

He was head coach of Brentford's Development Squad and took over first-team duties for a short period in 2016. He was Under-18s boss at Manchester City last season but left in June.

MIDFIELDER: LEON OSMAN

Osman spent part of the 2003-04 season on loan at Derby County but found himself in David Moyes' plans towards the end of the campaign.

The attacking midfielder made 426 appearances for the Toffees and earned two caps for England before quitting the club at the end of his contract in 2016.

Although not officially retired, Osman, 36, has not played since and has instead worked as a TV pundit in the UK.

MIDFIELDER: JAMES MCFADDEN

McFadden left Everton in 2008 for Birmingham City but returned for the 2011-12 season, after which he spent a quiet year at Sunderland.

The ex-Scotland international had two spells with Motherwell either side of a stint at St Johnstone, his second in a player-assistant manager role. He left the club in June.

STRIKER: TOMASZ RADZINSKI

Starting alongside Rooney in attack, Radzinski also played his final Everton match against Manchester City - the Canada striker moving to Fulham for a reported £3.5million fee later that year.

He spent three years at Craven Cottage before playing for Skoda Xanthi, Lierse and Waasland-Beveren.

Radzinski returned to Lierse to take up the role of sporting director in 2013.

SUBSTITUTES

Rooney set up Kevin Campbell for Everton's only goal of the game, the striker heading in a corner in the second half to register one of 45 goals he scored in 146 appearances.

Tobias Linderoth also made an appearance before leaving for FC Copenhagen that year, as did Nick Chadwick, who left for Plymouth Argyle 12 months later.

MANAGER: DAVID MOYES

Another man to have forged a legacy at Manchester United, although for a rather more inglorious reason, Moyes became one of the Premier League's most highly rated young managers before he was given the task of replacing Alex Ferguson in 2013.

The Scot's dismal time at Old Trafford came to an end in April 2014, when he was sacked after a 2-0 loss to his old club at Goodison Park made Champions League qualification impossible.

He took over at Real Sociedad in November 2014 but was sacked a year later. He was named Sunderland manager in July 2016 after Sam Allardyce took the England job, but they were relegated from the top flight before he left on May 22, 2017.

