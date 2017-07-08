Related

Article

Wolves complete club-record signing of Ruben Neves

8 July 2017 10:25

Wolves have completed the club-record signing of Porto midfielder Ruben Neves.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Molineux after the Championship club had a reported bid of £15.8million accepted by the Portuguese side.

A statement from the club read: "Wolves are delighted to announce the arrival of highly-rated Portuguese international midfielder Ruben Neves.

"The 20-year-old defensive midfielder has put pen to paper on a five-year deal after making the switch from Porto.

"Whilst, in line with club policy, the terms of the deal will remain undisclosed, Wolves can confirm it is a club record transfer outlay."

Neves, who became the youngest player to captain a side in Champions League history in 2015, is relishing the chance to link up with former Porto boss Nuno Espirito Santo in England.

"I'm very excited to play at this club," he told Wolves' official website. "It is a very big club and I hope to help the team to win their goals.

"I have always wanted to play in England and we have a good team. I think we can do good things this season.

"It is also a good opportunity for me to work again with a trainer I worked with last year.

"I am very excited to start and to play in front of the fans – I love that."

Wolves have also confirmed the signing of centre-back Willy Boly, who has joined from Porto on a season-long loan.

.

The Neves deal is said to have been facilitated by agent Jorge Mendes, who has close ties with Wolves owners Fosun.

The club's previous transfer record was set in January when they paid a reported £13m to Benfica for winger Helder Costa.

Neves – reportedly a target for Arsenal and Chelsea in the past – made 18 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring once.

Sponsored links

Saturday 8 July

11:36 Why £75m Lukaku may not be the answer for goal-shy Man United
10:25 Wolves complete club-record signing of Ruben Neves
09:58 See you in training – Pogba welcomes Lukaku to Manchester United
09:41 Lukaku to Manchester United adds more Belgian interest to Premier League title race
09:05 Man Utd agree Lukaku fee with Everton
07:01 Morientes urges Madrid not to miss out on Mbappe
05:35 Batistuta surprised Messi took so long to break his record
04:34 Higuain unlucky in finals, says Batistuta
03:16 French Guyana 2 Canada 4: Arfield leads the way in nervy win
01:11 Lukaku scores a lot of goals - Mata keen on Man Utd reunion
00:54 Sevilla agree Amavi deal with Aston Villa
00:43 Mahrez will be dropped if he is not committed to Leicester - Shakespeare

Friday 7 July

23:36 Alexander-Arnold earns long-term Liverpool contract
22:23 I am deeply sorry - PSG´s Verratti apologises for agent´s ´prisoner´ comments
21:29 Kucka leaves AC Milan for Trabzonspor
20:47 Valencia snap up Juventus goalkeeper Neto
20:05 Toulouse sign former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo
19:08 Burnley add to Irish contingent with Walters signing
19:01 Two clubs kicked out of CAF Champions League as FIFA suspends Sudan FA
17:50 Osorio handed six-game ban for Confederations Cup outburst
17:39 PSG complete deal for Berchiche
17:23 Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery dies after cancer battle
17:12 Boyata to miss Champions League qualifiers with knee injury
16:06 Athletic squad shave heads in support of Yeray
15:51 Ter Stegen sends heartfelt message to Wolves goalkeeper Ikeme
15:40 Conti becomes seventh AC Milan signing
15:39 Aubameyang set to remain at Dortmund - Zorc
15:39 Mathieu seals Sporting switch after Barcelona release
15:11 Clichy: Basaksehir like a mini Manchester City
14:36 Vallejo vows to repay Madrid faith after being handed Pepe´s shirt
13:26 Mertesacker to retire in 2018 to become Arsenal academy manager
13:06 Boban not convinced by AC Milan arrivals
12:48 I´ve heard he´s very good – Ozil knows little of Arsenal record signing Lacazette
12:32 Speed, assists, finishing - Klopp´s high hopes for Salah at Liverpool
11:35 Milan is Nerazzurro! Inter complete signing of Sampdoria star
11:29 Jorgensen becomes latest Huddersfield signing
11:16 Barcelona above recommended wage bill but Messi is worth it – Bartomeu
10:21 Lukaku trains with Pogba at UCLA amid Manchester United links
09:27 Verratti wants Barcelona move but PSG won´t sell, says Bartomeu
06:25 Messi donates leftover wedding food and drinks to charity
05:18 Copa Libertadores Review: Botafogo, San Lorenzo claim first-leg wins
04:54 Sporting Kansas City 1 Philadelphia Union 1: Hosts go top despite draw
02:30 Lukaku can take United to another level in place of Ibrahimovic – Neville
01:13 Muller: Germany have a reservoir of incredible players
01:03 Defoe keen to learn from Howe as striker eyes management

Thursday 6 July

23:38 Lejeune thought Benitez call was a prank
23:24 Lacazette reveals Coquelin role in Arsenal switch
22:44 PSG bid for Berchiche accepted
22:35 Monaco sporting director to leave Ligue 1 champions
22:15 Barcelona and Real Madrid step up chase for Ceballos
20:59 Muller on target as Bayern ease to friendly win
20:33 Clichy to join Istanbul Basaksehir as Manchester City enter talks over Under
20:04 WATCH: Real Madrid turn on the charm to celebrate Ronaldo anniversary
19:45 Barca´s Busquets hails Madrid man Casemiro
19:19 Wolves keeper Ikeme diagnosed with leukaemia
19:07 Excited Conti arrives for Milan medical
18:56 Tin canned for big kick-off - Leverkusen´s Jedvaj suffers fracture
18:19 Stoke keen on move for Manchester City´s Delph
17:51 Rummenigge: It might better for Costa to stay at Bayern
17:27 Joaquin urges Ceballos to stay at Betis
17:16 West Ham hand Obiang new five-year contract
16:48 Robson-Kanu delighted to pen West Brom extension
16:47 Romelu Lukaku will be a ´great success´ at Manchester United, says Hughes
16:19 England´s Duggan joins Barcelona from Manchester City
16:19 Germany back at world number one after Confederations Cup glory
16:03 Gotze closing in on Dortmund return
14:16 Sadio Mane 10 days away from Liverpool training return
13:44 Augustin joins RB Leipzig from PSG
13:37 Leicester complete Iborra signing
13:20 Mesa joins Swansea from Las Palmas
12:58 Confusion surrounds claims of Man Utd bid for Lukaku
12:55 Burnley make first signing as Charlie Taylor arrives from Leeds
12:17 Inter sign teenage talents Zaniolo and Odgaard
11:55 Barcelona´s Paulinho bid rejected as Guangzhou rule out transfer
11:28 Iker Casillas extends stay with Porto
10:42 De Guzman agrees Eintracht Frankfurt move
09:50 Sanchez cannot get ´Messi and Ronaldo wages´ at Arsenal
09:00 Carlos Kameni seals move to Fenerbahce
06:48 MLS Review: Giovinco brace inspires Toronto, Villa scores but NYC lose
05:04 Copa Libertadores Review: Kayke leads Santos, Barcelona win late
04:54 Arbeloa: I wouldn´t eat with Pique
02:44 Ronaldo will stay at Real Madrid – Arbeloa
02:34 Mirabelli: Milan need an answer from Donnarumma

Facebook