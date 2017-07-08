Wolfsburg seal Camacho deal

Wolfsburg have completed the signing of defensive midfielder Ignacio Camacho from Malaga on a four-year contract.

Reports in Spain suggest the 27-year-old's transfer is worth €15million and he will be presented on Tuesday.

Camacho spent six-and-a-half seasons with Malaga, who he joined from Atletico Madrid, his only other professional club.

"The Bundesliga enjoys a very high standing in Spain and VfL have been well known in the country since the Champions League home win over Real Madrid," Camacho told Wolfsburg's website after his deal went through on Saturday.

"I am really keyed-up about German football. The German mentality and the way football is played is something I have always liked, because there is a great focus on tactics and order, paired with attacking football."

Wolfsburg boss Andries Jonker added: "Ignacio will strengthen our central midfield further with his abilities.

"He also possesses a great deal of experience at the highest level. I am really looking forward to working together with him."

Camacho's arrival comes after Luiz Gustavo, who fills a similar role, was sold to Marseille.

A busy off-season for Wolfsburg has also seen the likes of Ricardo Rodriguez, Luiz Gustavo, Jannes Horn and Diego Benaglio leave, while signings have included John Brooks, Landry Dimata and William.

Wolfsburg, who only avoided dropping out of the Bundesliga last season in the relegation play-off, also signed teenage forward Kaylen Hinds from Arsenal earlier on Saturday.