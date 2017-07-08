The heart-warming moment Athletic Bilbao players surprised team-mate and cancer sufferer Yeray with a touching show of solidarity was filmed, and it's guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.
Yeray was first diagnosed with testicular cancer last December and had an operation to remove a tumour, returning to first-team action in February.
However, examinations last month revealed the disease had returned and the 22-year-old swiftly began chemotherapy.
His team-mates showed their support by agreeing to shave their heads, and you can watch the moment Yeray witnessed it for the first time below.
VÍDEO: Sorpresa para @yerayalvarez4 #EutsiYeray #athlive pic.twitter.com/EEFUR2oX6L— Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) July 7, 2017
|Wolfsburg seal Camacho deal
|Romelu Lukaku set to appear in US court after arrest in Los Angeles
|Gabigol returning to Inter ´more mature´
|WATCH: Athletic squad surprise Yeray with shaved heads
|Sleep tight little one – Jermain Defoe in emotional tribute to ´best friend´ Bradley Lowery
|Pizarro to undergo Sevilla medical
|Modric: I´ve never heard Ronaldo say he wants to leave
|Man Utd keeper Pereira gets four-year deal
|Ajax youngster Nouri ´stable´ after incident in Bremen friendly
|I replaced Pagliuca´s face with mine - Padelli explains Inter affinity
|Rooney arrives at Everton ahead of expected return
|Saul: Theo does not matter to Atletico after Real Madrid move
|Paulinho ´thinking about Barcelona´ ahead of potential new offer
|Schulz draws line under Gladbach with Hoffenheim move
|Gonalons: Roma have the best midfield in Serie A
|Napoli boss Sarri interested in coaching abroad
|Wolfsburg snap up Arsenal youngster Hinds
|Lille finalise deals for Mendes and Malcuit
|Nainggolan will stay at Roma, insists Monchi
|Seri will not leave Nice, insists Favre
|Tottenham move in the works for Estudiantes youngster Foyth
|Zenit snap up River Plate star Driussi
|Modric warns James, Morata: It´s all downhill after Real Madrid
|Why £75m Lukaku may not be the answer for goal-shy Man United
|Wolves complete club-record signing of Ruben Neves
|See you in training – Pogba welcomes Lukaku to Manchester United
|Lukaku to Manchester United adds more Belgian interest to Premier League title race
|Man Utd agree Lukaku fee with Everton
|Morientes urges Madrid not to miss out on Mbappe
|Batistuta surprised Messi took so long to break his record
|Higuain unlucky in finals, says Batistuta
|French Guyana 2 Canada 4: Arfield leads the way in nervy win
|Lukaku scores a lot of goals - Mata keen on Man Utd reunion
|Sevilla agree Amavi deal with Aston Villa
|Mahrez will be dropped if he is not committed to Leicester - Shakespeare
|Alexander-Arnold earns long-term Liverpool contract
|I am deeply sorry - PSG´s Verratti apologises for agent´s ´prisoner´ comments
|Kucka leaves AC Milan for Trabzonspor
|Valencia snap up Juventus goalkeeper Neto
|Toulouse sign former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo
|Burnley add to Irish contingent with Walters signing
|Two clubs kicked out of CAF Champions League as FIFA suspends Sudan FA
|Osorio handed six-game ban for Confederations Cup outburst
|PSG complete deal for Berchiche
|Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery dies after cancer battle
|Boyata to miss Champions League qualifiers with knee injury
|Athletic squad shave heads in support of Yeray
|Ter Stegen sends heartfelt message to Wolves goalkeeper Ikeme
|Conti becomes seventh AC Milan signing
|Aubameyang set to remain at Dortmund - Zorc
|Mathieu seals Sporting switch after Barcelona release
|Clichy: Basaksehir like a mini Manchester City
|Vallejo vows to repay Madrid faith after being handed Pepe´s shirt
|Mertesacker to retire in 2018 to become Arsenal academy manager
|Boban not convinced by AC Milan arrivals
|I´ve heard he´s very good – Ozil knows little of Arsenal record signing Lacazette
|Speed, assists, finishing - Klopp´s high hopes for Salah at Liverpool
|Milan is Nerazzurro! Inter complete signing of Sampdoria star
|Jorgensen becomes latest Huddersfield signing
|Barcelona above recommended wage bill but Messi is worth it – Bartomeu
|Lukaku trains with Pogba at UCLA amid Manchester United links
|Verratti wants Barcelona move but PSG won´t sell, says Bartomeu
|Messi donates leftover wedding food and drinks to charity
|Copa Libertadores Review: Botafogo, San Lorenzo claim first-leg wins
|Sporting Kansas City 1 Philadelphia Union 1: Hosts go top despite draw
|Lukaku can take United to another level in place of Ibrahimovic – Neville
|Muller: Germany have a reservoir of incredible players
|Defoe keen to learn from Howe as striker eyes management
|Lejeune thought Benitez call was a prank
|Lacazette reveals Coquelin role in Arsenal switch
|PSG bid for Berchiche accepted
|Monaco sporting director to leave Ligue 1 champions
|Barcelona and Real Madrid step up chase for Ceballos
|Muller on target as Bayern ease to friendly win
|Clichy to join Istanbul Basaksehir as Manchester City enter talks over Under
|WATCH: Real Madrid turn on the charm to celebrate Ronaldo anniversary
|Barca´s Busquets hails Madrid man Casemiro
|Wolves keeper Ikeme diagnosed with leukaemia
|Excited Conti arrives for Milan medical
|Tin canned for big kick-off - Leverkusen´s Jedvaj suffers fracture
|Stoke keen on move for Manchester City´s Delph
|Rummenigge: It might better for Costa to stay at Bayern
|Joaquin urges Ceballos to stay at Betis
|West Ham hand Obiang new five-year contract
|Robson-Kanu delighted to pen West Brom extension
|Romelu Lukaku will be a ´great success´ at Manchester United, says Hughes
|England´s Duggan joins Barcelona from Manchester City
|Germany back at world number one after Confederations Cup glory
|Gotze closing in on Dortmund return
|Sadio Mane 10 days away from Liverpool training return
|Augustin joins RB Leipzig from PSG
|Leicester complete Iborra signing
|Mesa joins Swansea from Las Palmas
|Confusion surrounds claims of Man Utd bid for Lukaku
|Burnley make first signing as Charlie Taylor arrives from Leeds
|Inter sign teenage talents Zaniolo and Odgaard
|Barcelona´s Paulinho bid rejected as Guangzhou rule out transfer
|Iker Casillas extends stay with Porto
|De Guzman agrees Eintracht Frankfurt move
|Sanchez cannot get ´Messi and Ronaldo wages´ at Arsenal
|Carlos Kameni seals move to Fenerbahce
|MLS Review: Giovinco brace inspires Toronto, Villa scores but NYC lose
|Copa Libertadores Review: Kayke leads Santos, Barcelona win late
|Arbeloa: I wouldn´t eat with Pique
|Ronaldo will stay at Real Madrid – Arbeloa
|Mirabelli: Milan need an answer from Donnarumma