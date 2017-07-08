Sevilla agree Amavi deal with Aston Villa

Sevilla have announced the signing of Jordan Amavi, subject to a medical, the left-back set to join the club from Championship side Aston Villa.

Amavi is expected to seal a move reportedly worth around £8million in the coming days after the two teams agreed a fee for the 23-year-old.

The Frenchman has spent the last two seasons at Villa after moving from Nice, but he suffered relegation from the Premier League in his first year at the club.

Last season Amavi started 26 league matches in the Championship as Villa fell short in their bid to make an immediate return to the top flight.

France Under-21 international Amavi will join Ever Banega at Sevilla after the club completed a deal with Inter for their former midfielder.