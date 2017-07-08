Seri will not leave Nice, insists Favre

Jean-Michel Seri will not leave Nice in this transfer window as too many first-team players have already been sold, according to head coach Lucien Favre.
The 25-year-old has been linked with Arsenal, Roma and Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks after an impressive season in Ligue 1 in 2016-17.
Tottenham have also emerged as candidates for the midfielder's signature but Favre is determined to keep the rest of his squad intact, having seen defender Paul Baysse join Malaga on a free transfer and Anastasios Donis, Ricardo Pereira and Younes Belhanda leave at the end of their loan deals.
"Seri? He stays, that's definitive," said Favre, as quoted by Le 10 Sport. "We've lost four starting players. That's enough. It's not easy to replace them."
Seri scored seven times in 34 Ligue 1 appearances last season to help Nice to a third-place finish behind Paris Saint-Germain and champions Monaco.
They will enter the third qualifying round for the Champions League as a result, with the draw for those matches due to take place on July 14.
