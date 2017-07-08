Romelu Lukaku set to appear in US court after arrest in Los Angeles

Romelu Lukaku was arrested in Los Angeles last week over a noise complaint and is scheduled to appear in a United States court on October 2.

A statement released by Beverly Hills Police Department detailed that Lukaku, who is on the brink of completing a move to Manchester United from Everton worth a reported initial fee of £75million, received a misdemeanour citation on July 2.

Police said the citation, after which the 24-year-old was not physically arrested, came on the back of verbal warnings following five other complaints about noise levels at his rented accommodation.

Lukaku has been on holiday in LA while his club future has been the subject of intense debate, with former club Chelsea also involved in the race to sign him.

The striker is scheduled to appear in court between United's game against Crystal Palace on September 30 and Belgium's matches versus Bosnia-Herzegovina on October 7 and Cyprus on October 10.

"On July 2, 2017, at approximately 8:00 PM, Beverly Hills Police Department officers arrested a 24-year-old male subject by the name of Romelu Lukaku Bolingoli," read the police statement, which was released on Saturday.

"Bolingoli received a misdemeanour citation for Beverly Hills Municipal Code Violation 5-1-104 - Excessive Noise. The citation was issued after officers responded to five other noise complaints from the same location, which resulted in verbal warnings.

"These noise violations occurred at a residence in Beverly Hills where Bolingoli was temporarily residing. Bolingoli was released at the scene with the citation and was not physically arrested.

"Bolingoli is scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on October 2, 2017."