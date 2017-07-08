Pizarro to undergo Sevilla medical

Guido Pizarro is on the verge of a move to Sevilla after the club confirmed the Tigres midfielder is scheduled to undergo a medical in Andalusia.

Argentina international Pizarro will provide a direct midfield replacement for Vicente Iborra, who departed for Leicester City this week.

Pizarro joined Tigres from Lanus in 2013 and won two Liga MX titles and the Copa MX, though he was twice a runner-up in the CONCACAF Champions League and suffered defeat in the 2015 Copa Libertadores final.

"The Argentine central midfielder of Tigres Guido Pizarro will travel to Sevilla to take his medical examination," a Sevilla statement read.

"Should his contract be confirmed with Sevilla, he would make the leap to European football after his successful periods at Lanus and Tigres."

Pizarro made his Argentina debut in Edgardo Bauza's final match at the helm in March, a 2-0 defeat away to Bolivia in 2018 World Cup qualifying.

The 27-year-old will hope to continue impressing in LaLiga and earn an international recall from former Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli.