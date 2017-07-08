Paulinho ´thinking about Barcelona´ ahead of potential new offer

Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao midfielder Paulinho remains confident about the prospect of joining Barcelona in the transfer window.

The 28-year-old Brazil international was the subject of a bid from the Catalans that was rejected by the Chinese Super League club.

Paulinho has claimed that Barca's initial offer was €20million, which is half of the release clause included in his contract, but he believes they could yet return with a new bid that could eventually see him move to Spain.

He told Brazil's Band: "I'm not a hypocrite and I'm a transparent person. I think about Barca. The clause in my contract is €40million and I believe Barca offered €20m and that Guangzhou rejected the offer.

"My agent told me there are new conversations. The majority of players don't ever speak until something happens but I can confirm that the interest is real.

"What I know is that there's a formal offer and the president of Barcelona spoke with the directors, although there wasn't an agreement.

"It's possible that I will play at Barcelona among a number of star players. I could become part of a club full of stars.

"There will still be conversations. There's the possibility that there will be an agreement between the clubs and if that's what I want, it will happen."