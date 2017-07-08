Man Utd keeper Pereira gets four-year deal

Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira has signed a new four-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of an additional season.

The Portugal Under-21 international's new terms, announced by United on Saturday, will tie him to the club until at least 2021.





Pereira, 21, is Jose Mourinho's number three keeper behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero.

He made his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace on the last day of the 2016-17 top-flight season.

"Joel progressed really well during the course of the last season through hard work and commitment every day in training," said Mourinho.

"I know I have said this before but I really do believe, if he continues his development and continues to work hard, he really can become the best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation. Well done Joel."

Pereira, who joined United's youth system in 2012, spent on time on loan at Rochdale in 2015 before having a spell at Portuguese top-flight side Belenenses last season, playing eight league games.

He was recalled to United in January after Sam Johnstone's injury left the number three job open and made his debut as a substitute against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round, prior to facing Palace from the start to end the Premier League campaign.

"I have been at United for a number of years now and since the first day here I have enjoyed every minute," Pereira said after his new deal was confirmed.

"Over the last season I feel I have made great progress as a goalkeeper and this will stand me in good stead for continuing my development as a Manchester United player.

"There have been many memorable moments for me at this club; however, making my debut for the first team at Old Trafford was unbelievable for me and my family.

"I want to thank the manager and his coaching team for the help and guidance they have given me and I look forward to playing a part in the squad for many years to come."