Mahrez will be dropped if he is not committed to Leicester - Shakespeare

Leicester City expect full commitment from Riyad Mahrez and will drop the winger if he does not show it, while the Premier League club have still not received any offers for the star, manager Craig Shakespeare says.
Mahrez confirmed his intention to leave the 2015-16 Premier League champions by releasing a statement in May, with Arsenal reported to be among the clubs interested.
But despite Arsene Wenger making complimentary comments about the Algerian, Shakespeare said Leicester have not had any bids for Mahrez and will not select him if he is not focused on his game.
"It can be disappointing when players go public with it but I think you have to understand the modern game," Shakespeare said.
"Sometimes outside influences are secondary behind that and there can be reasons for that. Him coming out, we know where it stands, but ultimately he's contracted to the football club.
"He has to be professional. We have to be professional with him. But more importantly he has to be committed and I think he has to show supporters, staff and players that.
"If he's selected, he has to perform and, if he doesn't show commitment, he won't play. He's got a contract with us, so he has to understand that."
@Mahrez22 scored on his 100th #PL appearance – the first Algerian to reach that milestone #LEIWAT pic.twitter.com/qyN1qio76f— Premier League (@premierleague) May 7, 2017
Although Arsenal are reportedly keen on a deal for Mahrez, Shakespeare reiterated that Leicester are yet to receive any offers for their star winger.
"We haven't had any bids and, if we don't have one, we've got no decision to make. Knowing him as I do, I think with Riyad he was just trying to be as honest as he can [with his statement]," he said.
"Of course it can disappoint the fans but I need to really sit down with him one-to-one and see where he's at in his head and how he feels. I've always had a decent relationship with him.
"But if players want to go, ultimately they have contracts and they have to honour them. If they want to go and we get a bid, we'll reflect on it."
