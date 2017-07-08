Lukaku scores a lot of goals - Mata keen on Man Utd reunion

Romelu Lukaku's arrival at Manchester United could provide the firepower the team need to challenge for the Premier League title, believes Juan Mata.
The Spaniard was at Chelsea with Lukaku and manager Jose Mourinho before the striker moved to Everton, with United having been linked with a £75million move for the Belgium international – although recent reports suggest the Premier League champions have matched that bid.
Lukaku trained alongside Manchester United star Paul Pogba at UCLA to increase speculation about his future and Mata has spoken about the prospect of Mourinho's side signing the 24-year-old.
"We played together for Chelsea and he [Lukaku] has had a lot of good seasons at Everton," Mata told Marca.
"He knows the coach well and scores a lot of goals, which we hope he will carry on so we can try to win the league."
Always a pleasure to visit @RealOviedo Campus Siempre un placer visitar el #CampusRO ! pic.twitter.com/oam7Cewhi1— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) July 7, 2017
Mourinho has reportedly grown frustrated with the lack of transfer activity at Old Trafford - Benfica defender Victor Lindelof is the only arrival so far - but Mata believes the Portuguese is already busy planning for their meeting with Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on August 8.
"I think Jose is already thinking about the final - and has been since Real [Madrid] won the Champions League," Mata said.
"The coach wants to win the trophy whilst in charge at United and although Zinedine Zidane had an incredible year in charge, we will try to create problems for them.
"We played very well in the [Europa League] final against Ajax, we won and that has now given us the path into the Champions League."
