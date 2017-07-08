I replaced Pagliuca´s face with mine - Padelli explains Inter affinity

New Inter signing Daniele Padelli says his affection for the club stretches back to a Gianluca Pagliuca sticker that he placed an image of his own face over.

Goalkeeper Padelli was displaced by Joe Hart at Torino last season and moved to San Siro on a free transfer this week.

The 31-year-old was presented to the media on Saturday and explained how former Italy international Pagliuca helped establish his affinity with the Nerazzurri.

"It's a boyhood dream come true," said Padelli. "I always had the ambition to get here one day.

"When I was little I had a sticker of Pagliuca in the Inter shirt and I covered it with my face and my name.

"I had other offers but we had been speaking to Inter for a bit and for me it was an honour to receive such a proposal."

Padelli will provide back-up to former Udinese team-mate Samir Handanovic at San Siro and he is excited to work alongside the Slovenia international once again.

He said: "He's a consummate professional with a good head on his shoulders. He always works to the maximum and the results can be seen in that he is among the best in Europe.

"I can learn a lot from him. He's a machine, I've never seen such a professional.

"I'm here to work and learn. I'm available and I will work at my best, as if I had to be on the pitch from the first minute.

"It's my passion, so it's normal to put your heart in every workout."