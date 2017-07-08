French Guyana 2 Canada 4: Arfield leads the way in nervy win

Canada recorded an entertaining 4-2 win over French Guyana in the opening game of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Friday.
First-half goals from Dejan Jakovic and Scott Arfield, who both netted at senior international level for the first time, appeared to have Canada in control of the Group A clash at Red Bull Arena.
They were cruising when Alphonso Davies, 16, made it 3-0 on the hour-mark to become the nation's youngest ever goalscorer, only for minnows French Guyana to fight back.
Roy Contout and Sloan Privat struck in the space of two minutes, but Canada sealed their win through Davies in driving rain in Harrison, New Jersey.
Oh yeah.... Alphonso Davies is also the youngest goalscorer in #CANMNT history.#16years#GCGoal #GoldCup2017 pic.twitter.com/mmnXFetHj4— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) July 8, 2017
Canada made five changes to the starting side that beat Curacao in their most recent outing, including handing Lucas Cavallini a start up front.
In their first Gold Cup appearance and amid confusion over the eligibility of some of their squad, French Guyana left out former Chelsea attacker Florent Malouda.
Canada had the better of the opening exchanges, with Junior Hoilett forcing Donovan Leon into a relatively comfortable save with an early 20-yard free-kick.
They threatened again twice in the 18th minute, Arfield's deflected strike going just wide before Cavallini missed the target with a header.
The goal finally came for Canada in the 28th minute.
Arfield's whipped set-piece from the right caused trouble, with Jakovic forcing it in with his body after Leon had managed to only get fingertips on the cross.
That first half touch.#Jakovic #GCGoal #GoldCup2017 #CAN #CANMNT pic.twitter.com/IAGdxuHdpa— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) July 8, 2017
Burnley midfielder Arfield doubled the lead just before half-time, his left-footed effort from 20 yards beating Leon, who perhaps should have done better.
Canada, the 2000 Gold Cup champions, made it 3-0 through Davies, who finished neatly after being played through by Cavallini in the 60th minute.
They appeared in complete control, only for French Guyana to remarkably hit back twice.
Contout pulled a goal back in the 69th minute before Privat tapped in an Arnold Abelinti pass to put Canada under pressure.
But Davies ensured Canada took all three points, putting away an Anthony Jackson-Hamel pass in the 85th minute.
Canada face a far tougher test in their next group game against Costa Rica on Tuesday, while French Guyana take on Honduras.
|Alexander-Arnold earns long-term Liverpool contract
|I am deeply sorry - PSG´s Verratti apologises for agent´s ´prisoner´ comments
|Kucka leaves AC Milan for Trabzonspor
|Valencia snap up Juventus goalkeeper Neto
|Toulouse sign former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo
|Burnley add to Irish contingent with Walters signing
|Two clubs kicked out of CAF Champions League as FIFA suspends Sudan FA
|Osorio handed six-game ban for Confederations Cup outburst
|PSG complete deal for Berchiche
|Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery dies after cancer battle
|Boyata to miss Champions League qualifiers with knee injury
|Athletic squad shave heads in support of Yeray
|Ter Stegen sends heartfelt message to Wolves goalkeeper Ikeme
|Conti becomes seventh AC Milan signing
|Aubameyang set to remain at Dortmund - Zorc
|Mathieu seals Sporting switch after Barcelona release
|Clichy: Basaksehir like a mini Manchester City
|Vallejo vows to repay Madrid faith after being handed Pepe´s shirt
|Mertesacker to retire in 2018 to become Arsenal academy manager
|Boban not convinced by AC Milan arrivals
|I´ve heard he´s very good – Ozil knows little of Arsenal record signing Lacazette
|Speed, assists, finishing - Klopp´s high hopes for Salah at Liverpool
|Milan is Nerazzurro! Inter complete signing of Sampdoria star
|Jorgensen becomes latest Huddersfield signing
|Barcelona above recommended wage bill but Messi is worth it – Bartomeu
|Lukaku trains with Pogba at UCLA amid Manchester United links
|Verratti wants Barcelona move but PSG won´t sell, says Bartomeu
|Messi donates leftover wedding food and drinks to charity
|Copa Libertadores Review: Botafogo, San Lorenzo claim first-leg wins
|Sporting Kansas City 1 Philadelphia Union 1: Hosts go top despite draw
|Lukaku can take United to another level in place of Ibrahimovic – Neville
|Muller: Germany have a reservoir of incredible players
|Defoe keen to learn from Howe as striker eyes management
|Lejeune thought Benitez call was a prank
|Lacazette reveals Coquelin role in Arsenal switch
|PSG bid for Berchiche accepted
|Monaco sporting director to leave Ligue 1 champions
|Barcelona and Real Madrid step up chase for Ceballos
|Muller on target as Bayern ease to friendly win
|Clichy to join Istanbul Basaksehir as Manchester City enter talks over Under
|WATCH: Real Madrid turn on the charm to celebrate Ronaldo anniversary
|Barca´s Busquets hails Madrid man Casemiro
|Wolves keeper Ikeme diagnosed with leukaemia
|Excited Conti arrives for Milan medical
|Tin canned for big kick-off - Leverkusen´s Jedvaj suffers fracture
|Stoke keen on move for Manchester City´s Delph
|Rummenigge: It might better for Costa to stay at Bayern
|Joaquin urges Ceballos to stay at Betis
|West Ham hand Obiang new five-year contract
|Robson-Kanu delighted to pen West Brom extension
|Romelu Lukaku will be a ´great success´ at Manchester United, says Hughes
|England´s Duggan joins Barcelona from Manchester City
|Germany back at world number one after Confederations Cup glory
|Gotze closing in on Dortmund return
|Sadio Mane 10 days away from Liverpool training return
|Augustin joins RB Leipzig from PSG
|Leicester complete Iborra signing
|Mesa joins Swansea from Las Palmas
|Confusion surrounds claims of Man Utd bid for Lukaku
|Burnley make first signing as Charlie Taylor arrives from Leeds
|Inter sign teenage talents Zaniolo and Odgaard
|Barcelona´s Paulinho bid rejected as Guangzhou rule out transfer
|Iker Casillas extends stay with Porto
|De Guzman agrees Eintracht Frankfurt move
|Sanchez cannot get ´Messi and Ronaldo wages´ at Arsenal
|Carlos Kameni seals move to Fenerbahce
|MLS Review: Giovinco brace inspires Toronto, Villa scores but NYC lose
|Copa Libertadores Review: Kayke leads Santos, Barcelona win late
|Arbeloa: I wouldn´t eat with Pique
|Ronaldo will stay at Real Madrid – Arbeloa
|Mirabelli: Milan need an answer from Donnarumma