Ajax youngster Nouri ´stable´ after incident in Bremen friendly

Ajax have confirmed their midfielder Abdelhak Nouri is in a stable condition after he collapsed during Saturday's friendly against Werder Bremen in Austria.

In the 72nd minute of the game at Lindenstadion in Hippach, the 20-year-old lay down on his back inside the Bremen half in clear discomfort.

Ambulances entered the playing area and paramedics tended to Nouri before a trauma helicopter arrived and the match was abandoned, with fans asked to leave the stadium.

On their official Twitter account, the Eredivisie club gave an update on Nouri's condition as he was taken to hospital.

"There was talk of hearth rhythm disorders. He is stable [and] has [a] heart rate," Ajax tweeted.

"Nouri is now [being] flown by helicopter to hospital. Thanks so much for all your support."

Het is heel stil in Zillertal. Nouri opeens naar de grond, nog altijd onduidelijk wat er precies aan de hand is #Ajax pic.twitter.com/8S0Xwgdc3q — Freek Jansen (@FreekJansenVI) July 8, 2017

Nouri made his Eredivisie breakthrough with Ajax last season, making nine appearances for the first team under Peter Bosz.

But it was with Jong Ajax where he truly shone in Netherlands' second-tier Eerste Divisie, scoring 10 goals and supplying 11 assists in 26 matches for Marcel Keizer's side.

Keizer has now succeeded Bosz as first-team coach following the latter's departure to Borussia Dortmund and he oversaw Nouri as he was named Eerste Divisie player of the year for 2016-17.

Speaking to UEFA.com about the midfielder in 2016, former Ajax boss Frank de Boer said: "He is getting closer to the first team all the time. He has a long way to go but he has incredible talent."