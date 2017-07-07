Verratti wants Barcelona move but PSG won´t sell, says Bartomeu

Marco Verratti wants to join Barcelona but Paris Saint-Germain have so far been unwilling to negotiate a sale, according to Josep Maria Bartomeu.
The Italy international has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou for weeks after reportedly growing frustrated with PSG's inability to challenge for the Champions League.
Barca president Bartomeu says Verratti is ready to move to LaLiga but believes the club's hands are tied given the 24-year-old does not have a release clause in his contract, unlike star players in Spain.
"Clubs want to negotiate. Look at Verratti, for instance, a player we're interested in signing, the coaches believe is good enough to play in Barca's midfield," Bartomeu told Mundo Deportivo.
"We know that the player would love to come to Barca but when you call PSG and you talk with the president [Nasser Al-Khelaifi], he says that he's not for sale and there is no release clause.
"As such, the president can decide if he feels like negotiating with us or not. In this sense, Spanish football is defenceless. Here, there are release clauses and there, there aren't. And outsiders can come and pay and we can't. So for now, we've not sat down with PSG, despite the player's willingness to come to Barca. We must accept it.
Emirates NBD Egypt, new FC Barcelona Regional Sponsor: https://t.co/MOPyTksypo pic.twitter.com/9aNLXiuyXf
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 6, 2017
"We had it before with Cesc [Fabregas], when Arsenal did not want to hold talks with us for a year. They told us by letter and we had to accept it.
"If Verratti had a clause, we could go for him. There is no formula. If you don't want to sell something...
"The player has said that he wants to leave but PSG tell him he'll be able to go only when his contract ends."
Verratti's agent, Donato Di Campli, has described PSG's unwillingness to part with one of their top players as a matter of "pride".
"We are and always will be grateful for what PSG have given to us and still give us," he told Corriere dello Sport.
"Marco knows perfectly well what his contractual commitments are to PSG, but it's normal to be flattered by Barcelona interest. Who wouldn't be, at 24, in the season leading up to the World Cup?
"Do PSG finally want to build a team that is not content to win only Ligue 1 or the Coupe de France? There's a lot of talk about [Kylian] Mbappe but, so far, new champions have not come to Paris.
"Then there's the final point, which is the most important: it's about Doha, which is home to, among others, the owners of PSG. Not giving up Verratti to Barca for €100million has become a matter of pride."
|Verratti wants Barcelona move but PSG won´t sell, says Bartomeu
|Messi donates leftover wedding food and drinks to charity
|Copa Libertadores Review: Botafogo, San Lorenzo claim first-leg wins
|Sporting Kansas City 1 Philadelphia Union 1: Hosts go top despite draw
|Lukaku can take United to another level in place of Ibrahimovic – Neville
|Muller: Germany have a reservoir of incredible players
|Defoe keen to learn from Howe as striker eyes management
|Lejeune thought Benitez call was a prank
|Lacazette reveals Coquelin role in Arsenal switch
|PSG bid for Berchiche accepted
|Monaco sporting director to leave Ligue 1 champions
|Barcelona and Real Madrid step up chase for Ceballos
|Muller on target as Bayern ease to friendly win
|Clichy to join Istanbul Basaksehir as Manchester City enter talks over Under
|WATCH: Real Madrid turn on the charm to celebrate Ronaldo anniversary
|Barca´s Busquets hails Madrid man Casemiro
|Wolves keeper Ikeme diagnosed with leukaemia
|Excited Conti arrives for Milan medical
|Tin canned for big kick-off - Leverkusen´s Jedvaj suffers fracture
|Stoke keen on move for Manchester City´s Delph
|Rummenigge: It might better for Costa to stay at Bayern
|Joaquin urges Ceballos to stay at Betis
|West Ham hand Obiang new five-year contract
|Robson-Kanu delighted to pen West Brom extension
|Romelu Lukaku will be a ´great success´ at Manchester United, says Hughes
|England´s Duggan joins Barcelona from Manchester City
|Germany back at world number one after Confederations Cup glory
|Gotze closing in on Dortmund return
|Sadio Mane 10 days away from Liverpool training return
|Augustin joins RB Leipzig from PSG
|Leicester complete Iborra signing
|Mesa joins Swansea from Las Palmas
|Confusion surrounds claims of Man Utd bid for Lukaku
|Burnley make first signing as Charlie Taylor arrives from Leeds
|Inter sign teenage talents Zaniolo and Odgaard
|Barcelona´s Paulinho bid rejected as Guangzhou rule out transfer
|Iker Casillas extends stay with Porto
|De Guzman agrees Eintracht Frankfurt move
|Sanchez cannot get ´Messi and Ronaldo wages´ at Arsenal
|Carlos Kameni seals move to Fenerbahce
|MLS Review: Giovinco brace inspires Toronto, Villa scores but NYC lose
|Copa Libertadores Review: Kayke leads Santos, Barcelona win late
|Arbeloa: I wouldn´t eat with Pique
|Ronaldo will stay at Real Madrid – Arbeloa
|Mirabelli: Milan need an answer from Donnarumma
|Kimmich sought Ancelotti talks after unfulfilling season at Bayern
|Hughes opens door to Stoke future for Bojan
|Torres signs on for 2017-18 at Atletico
|Arda not leaving Barcelona, says agent
|Manchester City´s Gundogan itching to step up injury rehab
|Malone joins Huddersfield influx
|Segura appointment precedes Barcelona overhaul
|Henry the inspiration for Lacazette´s ´dream´ Arsenal switch
|Bartomeu always convinced Messi would renew
|The best coaches in the world are Italians - Criscito hails Mancini´s Zenit impact
|How Lacazette compares to Sanchez and the rest of Arsenal´s forward line
|Arsenal complete record deal for Lacazette
|Teenage striker Mathis joins Everton
|Tymon leaves Hull for Stoke
|Transfer window getting more difficult, warns Liverpool boss Klopp
|Pique hopes re-signed Messi can stay for years
|Real Madrid sign Theo Hernandez from rivals Atletico
|Progres would be below the Conference! - Barton stunned by Rangers defeat
|Lehmann confirms Arsenal return
|Lacazette scores more than Morata – Houllier says Arsenal´s business tops Man Utd
|Witsel: Cannavaro blocked Bayern talks
|Slutsky targets ´six or seven´ new faces to bolster Hull´s promotion challenge
|Show me the Mounie - Huddersfield break transfer record again
|Coentrao secures Sporting loan switch
|Besiktas complete deal for Real Madrid´s Pepe
|Griezmann denies calling Mourinho before signing Atletico deal
|Atalanta seal Ilicic signing
|Lionel Messi: The Barcelona star´s 10 best career goals
|507 goals, 413 wins - Lionel Messi´s remarkable Barcelona career in Opta numbers
|Lionel Messi agrees new Barcelona contract
|Dolberg happy for Ajax to resist Roma bids
|Thiago insists Bayern Munich are at same level as Real Madrid
|Wenger must use Lacazette to ´persuade Sanchez´ to stay
|MLS Review: Streaking Atlanta win again, Galaxy lose 6-2
|Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Gremio draw first blood in last 16
|Madrid and Barca target Ceballos: I´ll speak in two weeks
|Donnarumma ´very close´ to Milan renewal but Fassone admits complications with Raiola
|It´s not possible! - Progres coach Amodio revels in Rangers upset
|Real Madrid stalwart Pepe set for Besiktas switch