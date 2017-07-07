Ter Stegen sends heartfelt message to Wolves goalkeeper Ikeme

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has sent a heartfelt message of support to Carl Ikeme of Wolves, who has been diagnosed with cancer.
The Championship club confirmed on Thursday that the Nigeria international has leukaemia and will begin an immediate course of chemotherapy.
A number of social media posts wishing Ikeme well have been sent from across the footballing world, with Manchester United's David de Gea and former Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas among the latest to send their support.
Ter Stegen took to his official Facebook page on Friday to encourage people not to take their health for granted and wish Ikeme "all the strength in the world" in his recovery.
He wrote: "Today I read the story about Carl Ikeme, a goalkeeper for Nigeria and Wolverhampton, who's been diagnosed with acute leukemia [sic]. A person I've never met but his story affects me and touches my heart.
"I can't underline how important health is. In sport, it means a lot for every athlete; and it's not just crucial so that we perform well but our health does affect us mentally also. I try to be in the best possible shape, remembering to follow my diet and regularly check up on my health status. I think about this all time. I would never want to see a player get injured, especially when it's serious. I know the feeling and it's the worst.
"But more alarming than an injury, is having to stop what you love because of your health. It's complicated to understand and a painful reality to relax. And when the cause is cancer. I am speechless. I don't know what to say.
"I wish Carl and his family all the strength in the world. I'm sure his team-mates and club will be there too, and all their fans. It's important to be united! And me too, I offer all my possible support. I'm hoping he can fight like goalkeepers always do, with a calm and positive mind.
"I believe in you, Carl. Be strong. Be brave."
Today I read the story about Carl Ikeme, a goalkeeper for Nigeria and Wolverhampton, who's been diagnosed with acute...Posted by Marc-André ter Stegen on Friday, 7 July 2017
|Athletic squad shave heads in support of Yeray
|Ter Stegen sends heartfelt message to Wolves goalkeeper Ikeme
|Conti becomes seventh AC Milan signing
|Aubameyang set to remain at Dortmund - Zorc
|Mathieu seals Sporting switch after Barcelona release
|Clichy: Basaksehir like a mini Manchester City
|Vallejo vows to repay Madrid faith after being handed Pepe´s shirt
|Mertesacker to retire in 2018 to become Arsenal academy manager
|Boban not convinced by AC Milan arrivals
|I´ve heard he´s very good – Ozil knows little of Arsenal record signing Lacazette
|Speed, assists, finishing - Klopp´s high hopes for Salah at Liverpool
|Milan is Nerazzurro! Inter complete signing of Sampdoria star
|Jorgensen becomes latest Huddersfield signing
|Barcelona above recommended wage bill but Messi is worth it – Bartomeu
|Lukaku trains with Pogba at UCLA amid Manchester United links
|Verratti wants Barcelona move but PSG won´t sell, says Bartomeu
|Messi donates leftover wedding food and drinks to charity
|Copa Libertadores Review: Botafogo, San Lorenzo claim first-leg wins
|Sporting Kansas City 1 Philadelphia Union 1: Hosts go top despite draw
|Lukaku can take United to another level in place of Ibrahimovic – Neville
|Muller: Germany have a reservoir of incredible players
|Defoe keen to learn from Howe as striker eyes management
|Lejeune thought Benitez call was a prank
|Lacazette reveals Coquelin role in Arsenal switch
|PSG bid for Berchiche accepted
|Monaco sporting director to leave Ligue 1 champions
|Barcelona and Real Madrid step up chase for Ceballos
|Muller on target as Bayern ease to friendly win
|Clichy to join Istanbul Basaksehir as Manchester City enter talks over Under
|WATCH: Real Madrid turn on the charm to celebrate Ronaldo anniversary
|Barca´s Busquets hails Madrid man Casemiro
|Wolves keeper Ikeme diagnosed with leukaemia
|Excited Conti arrives for Milan medical
|Tin canned for big kick-off - Leverkusen´s Jedvaj suffers fracture
|Stoke keen on move for Manchester City´s Delph
|Rummenigge: It might better for Costa to stay at Bayern
|Joaquin urges Ceballos to stay at Betis
|West Ham hand Obiang new five-year contract
|Robson-Kanu delighted to pen West Brom extension
|Romelu Lukaku will be a ´great success´ at Manchester United, says Hughes
|England´s Duggan joins Barcelona from Manchester City
|Germany back at world number one after Confederations Cup glory
|Gotze closing in on Dortmund return
|Sadio Mane 10 days away from Liverpool training return
|Augustin joins RB Leipzig from PSG
|Leicester complete Iborra signing
|Mesa joins Swansea from Las Palmas
|Confusion surrounds claims of Man Utd bid for Lukaku
|Burnley make first signing as Charlie Taylor arrives from Leeds
|Inter sign teenage talents Zaniolo and Odgaard
|Barcelona´s Paulinho bid rejected as Guangzhou rule out transfer
|Iker Casillas extends stay with Porto
|De Guzman agrees Eintracht Frankfurt move
|Sanchez cannot get ´Messi and Ronaldo wages´ at Arsenal
|Carlos Kameni seals move to Fenerbahce
|MLS Review: Giovinco brace inspires Toronto, Villa scores but NYC lose
|Copa Libertadores Review: Kayke leads Santos, Barcelona win late
|Arbeloa: I wouldn´t eat with Pique
|Ronaldo will stay at Real Madrid – Arbeloa
|Mirabelli: Milan need an answer from Donnarumma
|Kimmich sought Ancelotti talks after unfulfilling season at Bayern
|Hughes opens door to Stoke future for Bojan
|Torres signs on for 2017-18 at Atletico
|Arda not leaving Barcelona, says agent
|Manchester City´s Gundogan itching to step up injury rehab
|Malone joins Huddersfield influx
|Segura appointment precedes Barcelona overhaul
|Henry the inspiration for Lacazette´s ´dream´ Arsenal switch
|Bartomeu always convinced Messi would renew
|The best coaches in the world are Italians - Criscito hails Mancini´s Zenit impact
|How Lacazette compares to Sanchez and the rest of Arsenal´s forward line
|Arsenal complete record deal for Lacazette
|Teenage striker Mathis joins Everton
|Tymon leaves Hull for Stoke
|Transfer window getting more difficult, warns Liverpool boss Klopp
|Pique hopes re-signed Messi can stay for years
|Real Madrid sign Theo Hernandez from rivals Atletico
|Progres would be below the Conference! - Barton stunned by Rangers defeat
|Lehmann confirms Arsenal return
|Lacazette scores more than Morata – Houllier says Arsenal´s business tops Man Utd
|Witsel: Cannavaro blocked Bayern talks
|Slutsky targets ´six or seven´ new faces to bolster Hull´s promotion challenge
|Show me the Mounie - Huddersfield break transfer record again
|Coentrao secures Sporting loan switch
|Besiktas complete deal for Real Madrid´s Pepe
|Griezmann denies calling Mourinho before signing Atletico deal
|Atalanta seal Ilicic signing
|Lionel Messi: The Barcelona star´s 10 best career goals
|507 goals, 413 wins - Lionel Messi´s remarkable Barcelona career in Opta numbers
|Lionel Messi agrees new Barcelona contract
|Dolberg happy for Ajax to resist Roma bids
|Thiago insists Bayern Munich are at same level as Real Madrid
|Wenger must use Lacazette to ´persuade Sanchez´ to stay
|MLS Review: Streaking Atlanta win again, Galaxy lose 6-2
|Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Gremio draw first blood in last 16
|Madrid and Barca target Ceballos: I´ll speak in two weeks
|Donnarumma ´very close´ to Milan renewal but Fassone admits complications with Raiola
|It´s not possible! - Progres coach Amodio revels in Rangers upset
|Real Madrid stalwart Pepe set for Besiktas switch