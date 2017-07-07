Muller: Germany have a reservoir of incredible players

Thomas Muller has hailed the strength in depth available to Joachim Low after watching a youthful Germany side lift the Confederations Cup in Russia.
Muller was one of a host of star names given a rest by Low for the tournament, the Bayern Munich forward sitting it out along with the likes of Mesut Ozil, Marco Reus, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels.
Despite missing some of their established internationals, Germany strolled to success, winning the final 1-0 against Chile thanks to Lars Stindl's strike.
The fact that Low was able to call on so many new faces and still enjoy success impressed Muller, who also admitted part of him was desperate to be part of their triumph.
"I really enjoyed watching them play," he was quoted as saying by L'Equipe after Bayern's friendly win over Wolfratshausen on Thursday.
"They're all good players. They travelled to Russia and came together to form a team.
"This shows that we have a reservoir of incredible players."
While Low's side were winning in Russia, the nation's under-21s – depleted due to senior squad call-ups – also enjoyed success as they won the European Under-21 Championship in Poland.
