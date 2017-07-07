Jorgensen becomes latest Huddersfield signing

Denmark defender Mathias Jorgensen has joined Huddersfield Town from FC Copenhagen on a three-year deal.

The fee was not disclosed but the 27-year-old centre-back is reported to have cost the Premier League newcomers in the region of £3.5million.

Jorgensen counts PSV among his former clubs and Huddersfield boss David Wagner said: "His athleticism and football intelligence will be big assets in the Premier League, for sure, and he is a super professional character, which will fit in with our current group of players very well."

Jorgensen's arrival continues a busy close-season of business at the John Smith's Stadium, with the signings of Aaron Mooy, Tom Ince and Steve Mounie all breaking Huddersfield's transfer record.