Mathieu seals Sporting switch after Barcelona release

Jeremy Mathieu has completed his expected move to Sporting CP after Barcelona agreed to terminate his contract despite having a year left on his deal.

The 33-year-old arrived at Camp Nou in 2014 from Valencia and made 91 appearances for the Blaugrana across all competitions, winning two LaLiga titles, three Copas del Rey and the 2014-15 Champions League.

Mathieu had been expected to leave the Catalan giants following the end of the 2016-17 season after starting just 12 league matches, and had been training with Sporting CP with Barca's blessing.

He has agreed a two-year contract in Lisbon, which also includes a €60million release clause.

#SportingCP chegou a acordo com o jogador Jérémy Mathieu



"Barcelona and Jeremy Mathieu have agreed to terminate the player's contract, after three full seasons at the club," a short Barca statement read.

"Barcelona wishes the player the best of luck and success in his next professional step."

Mathieu joins Real Madrid full-back Fabio Coentrao at Sporting, the left-back having sealed his loan move on Wednesday.