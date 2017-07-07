Barcelona above recommended wage bill but Messi is worth it – Bartomeu

Barcelona can afford Lionel Messi's new contract despite the club's wage bill being above a recommended limit, according to president Josep Maria Bartomeu.
The Argentina star at last ended speculation over his future by signing a new four-year deal with the Catalans this week.
The 30-year-old will reportedly earn close to €565,000 a week until June 2021, making him the highest-paid player in European football and behind only compatriots Carlos Tevez and Ezequiel Lavezzi on the global stage.
A delay in negotiating Messi's new deal prompted speculation Barca were struggling to free up funds to give him the wages he wanted, while a protracted legal case with Spanish tax authorities led to rumours he could leave Spain.
However, Bartomeu insists Messi always wanted to stay at Camp Nou and has denied suggestions his salary could put them in jeopardy with UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations.
"It started several months ago when I told his father, Jorge, that we had to sit down," he told Mundo Deportivo. "Everyone knows Leo had a bad summer last year with the tax problem he suffered. We let some months pass so that the timing was balanced and then I told Jorge that we had to start talking about the renewal, and he told me to talk to his son.
"I talked to Leo and asked how he was, because of what had gone on. I told him we had to talk about the future. He replied: 'I want to stay here. Talk to my dad.' And that's it.
"We can't reveal how much Messi costs the club but he's the best player in the world and he costs what the best player in the world and the history of football should. Nobody brings to their club what Leo Messi brings.
"The LFP and UEFA make recommendations but nobody sets a salary cap. We are above what is recommended but the important thing is to be sustainable. We can afford it."
Bartomeu also rubbished claims that Messi has made demands over Barca's transfer policy before next season.
"Messi has not asked for any specific signings. Messi and his team-mates talk about players when they meet them, but the one here who watches players and who signs them is [sporting director] Robert Fernandez," he said.
"Ronaldinho brought the smile and the magic, [Andres] Iniesta the balance and Leo the art and the genius. Ronnie started this change but the one who changed the tone of Barca is Messi. This is the age of Messi.
"With Leo, the concept that the world has had of Barca has changed. Leo would be the mother of all Barca icons, shining on them all."
|Mertesacker to retire in 2018 to become Arsenal academy manager
|Boban not convinced by AC Milan arrivals
|I´ve heard he´s very good – Ozil knows little of Arsenal record signing Lacazette
|Speed, assists, finishing - Klopp´s high hopes for Salah at Liverpool
|Milan is Nerazzurro! Inter complete signing of Sampdoria star
|Jorgensen becomes latest Huddersfield signing
|Barcelona above recommended wage bill but Messi is worth it – Bartomeu
|Lukaku trains with Pogba at UCLA amid Manchester United links
|Verratti wants Barcelona move but PSG won´t sell, says Bartomeu
|Messi donates leftover wedding food and drinks to charity
|Copa Libertadores Review: Botafogo, San Lorenzo claim first-leg wins
|Sporting Kansas City 1 Philadelphia Union 1: Hosts go top despite draw
|Lukaku can take United to another level in place of Ibrahimovic – Neville
|Muller: Germany have a reservoir of incredible players
|Defoe keen to learn from Howe as striker eyes management
|Lejeune thought Benitez call was a prank
|Lacazette reveals Coquelin role in Arsenal switch
|PSG bid for Berchiche accepted
|Monaco sporting director to leave Ligue 1 champions
|Barcelona and Real Madrid step up chase for Ceballos
|Muller on target as Bayern ease to friendly win
|Clichy to join Istanbul Basaksehir as Manchester City enter talks over Under
|WATCH: Real Madrid turn on the charm to celebrate Ronaldo anniversary
|Barca´s Busquets hails Madrid man Casemiro
|Wolves keeper Ikeme diagnosed with leukaemia
|Excited Conti arrives for Milan medical
|Tin canned for big kick-off - Leverkusen´s Jedvaj suffers fracture
|Stoke keen on move for Manchester City´s Delph
|Rummenigge: It might better for Costa to stay at Bayern
|Joaquin urges Ceballos to stay at Betis
|West Ham hand Obiang new five-year contract
|Robson-Kanu delighted to pen West Brom extension
|Romelu Lukaku will be a ´great success´ at Manchester United, says Hughes
|England´s Duggan joins Barcelona from Manchester City
|Germany back at world number one after Confederations Cup glory
|Gotze closing in on Dortmund return
|Sadio Mane 10 days away from Liverpool training return
|Augustin joins RB Leipzig from PSG
|Leicester complete Iborra signing
|Mesa joins Swansea from Las Palmas
|Confusion surrounds claims of Man Utd bid for Lukaku
|Burnley make first signing as Charlie Taylor arrives from Leeds
|Inter sign teenage talents Zaniolo and Odgaard
|Barcelona´s Paulinho bid rejected as Guangzhou rule out transfer
|Iker Casillas extends stay with Porto
|De Guzman agrees Eintracht Frankfurt move
|Sanchez cannot get ´Messi and Ronaldo wages´ at Arsenal
|Carlos Kameni seals move to Fenerbahce
|MLS Review: Giovinco brace inspires Toronto, Villa scores but NYC lose
|Copa Libertadores Review: Kayke leads Santos, Barcelona win late
|Arbeloa: I wouldn´t eat with Pique
|Ronaldo will stay at Real Madrid – Arbeloa
|Mirabelli: Milan need an answer from Donnarumma
|Kimmich sought Ancelotti talks after unfulfilling season at Bayern
|Hughes opens door to Stoke future for Bojan
|Torres signs on for 2017-18 at Atletico
|Arda not leaving Barcelona, says agent
|Manchester City´s Gundogan itching to step up injury rehab
|Malone joins Huddersfield influx
|Segura appointment precedes Barcelona overhaul
|Henry the inspiration for Lacazette´s ´dream´ Arsenal switch
|Bartomeu always convinced Messi would renew
|The best coaches in the world are Italians - Criscito hails Mancini´s Zenit impact
|How Lacazette compares to Sanchez and the rest of Arsenal´s forward line
|Arsenal complete record deal for Lacazette
|Teenage striker Mathis joins Everton
|Tymon leaves Hull for Stoke
|Transfer window getting more difficult, warns Liverpool boss Klopp
|Pique hopes re-signed Messi can stay for years
|Real Madrid sign Theo Hernandez from rivals Atletico
|Progres would be below the Conference! - Barton stunned by Rangers defeat
|Lehmann confirms Arsenal return
|Lacazette scores more than Morata – Houllier says Arsenal´s business tops Man Utd
|Witsel: Cannavaro blocked Bayern talks
|Slutsky targets ´six or seven´ new faces to bolster Hull´s promotion challenge
|Show me the Mounie - Huddersfield break transfer record again
|Coentrao secures Sporting loan switch
|Besiktas complete deal for Real Madrid´s Pepe
|Griezmann denies calling Mourinho before signing Atletico deal
|Atalanta seal Ilicic signing
|Lionel Messi: The Barcelona star´s 10 best career goals
|507 goals, 413 wins - Lionel Messi´s remarkable Barcelona career in Opta numbers
|Lionel Messi agrees new Barcelona contract
|Dolberg happy for Ajax to resist Roma bids
|Thiago insists Bayern Munich are at same level as Real Madrid
|Wenger must use Lacazette to ´persuade Sanchez´ to stay
|MLS Review: Streaking Atlanta win again, Galaxy lose 6-2
|Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Gremio draw first blood in last 16
|Madrid and Barca target Ceballos: I´ll speak in two weeks
|Donnarumma ´very close´ to Milan renewal but Fassone admits complications with Raiola
|It´s not possible! - Progres coach Amodio revels in Rangers upset
|Real Madrid stalwart Pepe set for Besiktas switch