Wolves keeper Ikeme diagnosed with leukaemia

Wolves have announced goalkeeper Carl Ikeme will undergo a course of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

Ikeme has made over 200 appearances for the Championship club since breaking through from the youth ranks in 2003.

The 31-year-old has been first-choice at Molineux for the past five seasons and made 31 appearances last season as Wolves finished 15th, but his pre-season preparations were dealt a blow when he returned some abnormal blood tests.

Further medical investigation revealed he was suffering from leukaemia and will begin his battle to beat the cancer with an immediate course of chemotherapy.

"It would be an understatement to say that everyone at Wolves has been shocked and saddened to hear the news of Carl's diagnosis," said Wolves' managing director Laurie Dalrymple.

"That relates to both players and staff as Carl has been at the club for a very long time and remains such an integral personality within the group.

"At the same time, we all know what a fighter and a competitor Carl is, and I have no doubt that he will take all of those attributes into this battle."