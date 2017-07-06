Rummenigge: It might better for Costa to stay at Bayern

Douglas Costa may still have a future at Bayern Munich if he can recreate the form from his first campaign at the Allianz Arena, according to Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga champions during the close season after just 14 league starts last term.

Costa is reportedly unhappy at being overlooked for a starting berth and has admitted he is considering his options.

Juventus are reportedly at the front of the queue to sign the 26-year-old - with Bayern believed to want an offer in the region of €45million - but club CEO Rummenigge has hinted he could still stay in Bavaria.

"We are not sure whether it would not perhaps be better for Costa to stay," Rummenigge told Munchner Merkur.

"I always found him an interesting player. All he has to do is reach the same level again that he was playing at during his first season with us.

"Bayern's big advantage is there's a World Cup at the end of the season and every player wants to qualify for it.

"In that sort of situation no player becomes sloppy or creates a big fuss."