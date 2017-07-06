Robson-Kanu delighted to pen West Brom extension

Hal Robson-Kanu hopes to build on a steady first season at West Brom after signing a three-year contract extension at The Hawthorns.

The Wales international moved to Albion after starring at Euro 2016, scoring a sublime goal as Chris Coleman's side beat Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Robson-Kanu found it difficult to hold down a starting role in Tony Pulis' side last season due to the form of Salomon Rondon and scored three goals in 29 Premier League appearances - just five of which were starts.

His performances when called upon were praised by Pulis and the forward has been rewarded with a deal that runs until 2020.

Delighted to have signed a new 3year deal @wba The fans have been incredible since I arrived!!! Thank you all for your support and time to get back to work in pre-season

"I'm delighted because it's an opportunity to build on the good work we did last season and now I'm just looking forward to the new one," said Robson-Kanu.

"It was an easy decision. I've enjoyed my time here playing under Tony Pulis. It was a strong season and I want to build on the good work and contribute to a more successful future.

"As soon as I arrived the fans took to me and that love grew over the course of the season.

"And the lads have been terrific – they are a fantastic bunch of players and you can see there is a real togetherness in the squad."