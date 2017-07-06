Muller on target as Bayern ease to friendly win

Thomas Muller was among the scorers as Bayern Munich began their preparations for 2017-18 with a 4-1 friendly win at Bavarian league side Wolfratshausen.

Mats Hummels and Kingsley Coman were also named by head coach Carlo Ancelotti in his line-up for the match, which was played over two 30-minute halves, although minor muscular problems ruled out Franck Ribery and Javi Martinez.

Bayern hit the front in the fourth minute when Manuel Wintzheimer let the ball run across his body before arrowing a left-footed strike in to the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Muller saw a free-kick deflected behind and had a header tipped on to the bar, while Hummels volleyed wastefully wide at the back post following a well-worked corner.

Teenage striker Wintzheimer was also guilty of missing a pair of clear chances before Muller doubled the lead thanks to Coman's cutback on the stroke of half-time.

Introduced at the break, Franck Evina made an instant impact by crowning a slick passing move from close range – Coman again the provider – and the Cameroon-born 17-year-old doubled his tally a minute from full-time.

Fifth-tier Wolfratshausen did manage to grab a consolation through Vincenzo Potenza, who beat Tom Starke – the veteran filling in between the posts for Bayern despite his retirement at the end of last season as a result of Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich still being on the mend from injuries.