Monaco sporting director to leave Ligue 1 champions

Ligue 1 champions Monaco have announced that sporting director Antonio Cordon will leave the Stade Louis II at the end of the transfer window.

Cordon only arrived in the principality 12 months ago after ending a 17-year association with Villarreal in LaLiga.

He had been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea but opted for Monaco and oversaw Leonardo Jardim's side winning the title and reaching the Champions League semi-finals last term.

Since the end of the 2016-17 campaign Monaco have sold Bernardo Silva and Valere Germain, while a host of their young stars are tipped to follow them.

Kylian Mbappe, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy, Fabinho and Djibril Sidibe have all been linked with big-money moves away from Monaco.

Cordon will be tasked with keeping hold of their prize assets - or selling them for the best price and finding replacements - before he leaves his post.

Cordon has himself been linked with a switch to AC Milan in Serie A.