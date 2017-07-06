Mesa joins Swansea from Las Palmas

Swansea have signed midfielder Roque Mesa from LaLiga side Las Palmas for £11million.

The 28-year-old has agreed a four-year deal at the Liberty Stadium, where he is Paul Clement's third signing of the close season following the arrival of goalkeeper Erwin Mulder from Heerenveen and Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham.

Mesa enjoyed a seven-year association with Las Palmas, who he helped back into LaLiga in 2015, and Atletico Madrid were linked with a late attempt to hijack Swansea's move.

Noted for his passing ability, Mesa also boasts a combative side to his game. Since the start of the 2015-16 season, he has recovered possession 554 times – more than any other outfield player in LaLiga.

Swansea begin their Premier League campaign away at Southampton.