Lacazette reveals Coquelin role in Arsenal switch

6 July 2017 23:24

Arsenal fans owe a debt of gratitude to Francis Coquelin after Alexandre Lacazette revealed the midfielder helped convince him to sign for the Gunners.

Lacazette completed his move to the Emirates on Wednesday for a reported club record €60million, the striker signing a long-term deal with Arsene Wenger's side.

The France international had looked set for Atletico Madrid before the LaLiga side were handed a transfer ban, and Arsenal took full advantage to strengthen their attacking options.

He arrives in England on the back of his most prolific season, scoring 37 goals in 45 games across all competitions, but needed some words of advice from former youth international team-mate Coquelin before signing on the dotted line.

"We've had a lot of contact over the last few years and even more over the last few weeks, of course, since it became increasingly likely that I would come to Arsenal," he told Arsenal Player.

"He has said only good things about Arsenal, which is not surprising because he wanted me to join the club. Even without that I still really wanted to come here.

"He stressed that it was a great club located in a fantastic city. He said I would not regret my decision to move here because of the people I'd be working with and, of course, the fans."

