Inter sign teenage talents Zaniolo and Odgaard

Inter have completed the signings of teenage talents Nicolo Zaniolo and Jens Odgaard.

Midfielder Zaniolo and striker Odgaard, both 18, sealed their moves to San Siro late on Wednesday.

The two players have been included in Inter's initial 25-man squad for pre-season training, which did not include Gabriel Barbosa amid reports he is set to leave on loan.

Italy Under-19 international Zaniolo, formerly of Serie B side Virtus Entella, has signed a five-year contract.

Meanwhile, the deal for Denmark youth international Odgaard, signed from top-flight club Lyngby, is contracted until 2021.

Aside from the two youngsters, the deal to bring goalkeeper Daniele Padelli from Torino is Inter's only other completed transfer ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.