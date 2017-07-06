Related

Article

Excited Conti arrives for Milan medical

6 July 2017 19:07

Andrea Conti is relishing the chance to sign for AC Milan after arriving at Milanello for his medical on Thursday.

Conti has been heavily linked with a move to San Siro after impressing for Atalanta last term. The full-back made 33 Serie A appearances as they finished fourth.

After such an impressive campaign, a host of players were expected to leave Bergamo and midfielder Franck Kessie has already joined Vincenzo Montella's side.

Conti looks set to join his former team-mate after arriving at Milan's training ground to complete his switch, and he cannot wait to get going with the Rossoneri.

"I'm really excited, I can't wait to get started with Milan," he told reporters. "Milanello will be emotional. These have been intense hours and I'm really happy now."

Sponsored links

Thursday 6 July

19:07 Excited Conti arrives for Milan medical
18:56 Tin canned for big kick-off - Leverkusen´s Jedvaj suffers fracture
18:19 Stoke keen on move for Manchester City´s Delph
17:51 Rummenigge: It might better for Costa to stay at Bayern
17:27 Joaquin urges Ceballos to stay at Betis
17:16 West Ham hand Obiang new five-year contract
16:48 Robson-Kanu delighted to pen West Brom extension
16:47 Romelu Lukaku will be a ´great success´ at Manchester United, says Hughes
16:19 England´s Duggan joins Barcelona from Manchester City
16:19 Germany back at world number one after Confederations Cup glory
16:03 Gotze closing in on Dortmund return
14:16 Sadio Mane 10 days away from Liverpool training return
13:44 Augustin joins RB Leipzig from PSG
13:37 Leicester complete Iborra signing
13:20 Mesa joins Swansea from Las Palmas
12:58 Confusion surrounds claims of Man Utd bid for Lukaku
12:55 Burnley make first signing as Charlie Taylor arrives from Leeds
12:17 Inter sign teenage talents Zaniolo and Odgaard
11:55 Barcelona´s Paulinho bid rejected as Guangzhou rule out transfer
11:28 Iker Casillas extends stay with Porto
10:42 De Guzman agrees Eintracht Frankfurt move
09:50 Sanchez cannot get ´Messi and Ronaldo wages´ at Arsenal
09:00 Carlos Kameni seals move to Fenerbahce
06:48 MLS Review: Giovinco brace inspires Toronto, Villa scores but NYC lose
05:04 Copa Libertadores Review: Kayke leads Santos, Barcelona win late
04:54 Arbeloa: I wouldn´t eat with Pique
02:44 Ronaldo will stay at Real Madrid – Arbeloa
02:34 Mirabelli: Milan need an answer from Donnarumma

Wednesday 5 July

23:33 Kimmich sought Ancelotti talks after unfulfilling season at Bayern
22:56 Hughes opens door to Stoke future for Bojan
22:03 Torres signs on for 2017-18 at Atletico
21:55 Arda not leaving Barcelona, says agent
21:13 Manchester City´s Gundogan itching to step up injury rehab
19:58 Malone joins Huddersfield influx
19:48 Segura appointment precedes Barcelona overhaul
19:26 Henry the inspiration for Lacazette´s ´dream´ Arsenal switch
18:47 Bartomeu always convinced Messi would renew
18:40 The best coaches in the world are Italians - Criscito hails Mancini´s Zenit impact
18:35 How Lacazette compares to Sanchez and the rest of Arsenal´s forward line
18:07 Arsenal complete record deal for Lacazette
17:57 Teenage striker Mathis joins Everton
17:32 Tymon leaves Hull for Stoke
17:13 Transfer window getting more difficult, warns Liverpool boss Klopp
16:57 Pique hopes re-signed Messi can stay for years
16:45 Real Madrid sign Theo Hernandez from rivals Atletico
15:56 Progres would be below the Conference! - Barton stunned by Rangers defeat
15:14 Lehmann confirms Arsenal return
15:11 Lacazette scores more than Morata – Houllier says Arsenal´s business tops Man Utd
14:42 Witsel: Cannavaro blocked Bayern talks
14:27 Slutsky targets ´six or seven´ new faces to bolster Hull´s promotion challenge
14:26 Show me the Mounie - Huddersfield break transfer record again
14:10 Coentrao secures Sporting loan switch
13:55 Besiktas complete deal for Real Madrid´s Pepe
13:39 Griezmann denies calling Mourinho before signing Atletico deal
13:08 Atalanta seal Ilicic signing
12:33 Lionel Messi: The Barcelona star´s 10 best career goals
11:29 507 goals, 413 wins - Lionel Messi´s remarkable Barcelona career in Opta numbers
11:26 Lionel Messi agrees new Barcelona contract
10:39 Dolberg happy for Ajax to resist Roma bids
10:27 Thiago insists Bayern Munich are at same level as Real Madrid
09:20 Wenger must use Lacazette to ´persuade Sanchez´ to stay
06:45 MLS Review: Streaking Atlanta win again, Galaxy lose 6-2
05:03 Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Gremio draw first blood in last 16
03:36 Madrid and Barca target Ceballos: I´ll speak in two weeks
03:11 Donnarumma ´very close´ to Milan renewal but Fassone admits complications with Raiola
01:02 It´s not possible! - Progres coach Amodio revels in Rangers upset
00:39 Real Madrid stalwart Pepe set for Besiktas switch

Tuesday 4 July

23:34 Maradona: Insigne can wear 10 if he outscores me!
22:32 Huddersfield add Williams to growing ranks
22:00 Rangers suffer shock Europa League exit
20:47 Stam extends Reading stay to 2019
20:45 Abraham determined to prove Premier League quality at Swansea
20:37 Augsburg sign Under-20 World Cup star Cordova and Gregoritsch
20:15 Chapecoense fires coach just seven months after tragic plane crash
20:12 Ginter ´blown away´ by Gladbach pursuit
19:57 Chapecoense sack Vagner Mancini just seven months into rebuild
19:46 Signing Ronaldo would create trouble for Bayern Munich - Hitzfeld
19:16 Fenerbahce-bound Kameni arrives in Istanbul
18:38 Fiorentina confirm Bernardeschi wants out, Valero seeking Inter switch
18:32 Guardiola backs Valverde to succeed at Barcelona
17:43 Smell-hurst Park! - Palace pitch gets garlic treatment
16:53 Nabil Fekir´s brother earns first professional contract at Lyon
16:46 Ince makes Huddersfield switch
16:42 Las Palmas confirm Roque Mesa will join Swansea
16:17 Nelson Mandela signs professional Eintracht Frankfurt contract
16:06 Abraham signs five-year Chelsea deal, joins Swansea on loan
15:10 Klopp will win the Premier League then move to Bayern - Hitzfeld
14:51 Rogerio Ceni will be ´celebrated forever´ despite Sao Paulo sacking
14:21 Real Madrid´s Casemiro: Playing against Ronaldo would be tough
14:10 Vitolo to join Las Palmas before completing Atletico move, confirms Cruz
13:37 South Korea appoint Shin as new coach
13:30 RB Leipzig ´bored´ of Keita, Forsberg speculation
13:05 Barcelona move nearing for Honduras international Lozano
12:54 Manchester City need 10 years to match Barcelona and Real Madrid, says Guardiola
12:19 Manchester City youngster Angelino secures NAC Breda loan
12:11 Referees attacked after controversial Baoding Rongda draw
11:39 Naughton extends Swansea stay until 2020
11:24 Ajax won´t sell Dolberg and demand €40million for Sanchez
11:07 Newcastle land Lejeune from Eibar
10:43 Leicester agree fee for Sevilla star Iborra
10:33 Sanchez signing unfeasible, suggests Bayern president Hoeness
10:33 Luiz Gustavo swaps Wolfsburg for Marseille
10:01 Terry has eyes on Chelsea manager job
09:15 Gladbach to sign Ginter from Borussia Dortmund
09:00 Is Russia ready for the 2018 World Cup?
08:45 Motta secures one-year Paris Saint-Germain deal
08:30 Garcia: Hopefully Simeone leaves Atletico with another trophy
03:38 Dancing with the Stars with Mr and Mrs Messi
03:12 Navas wouldn´t sign Barcelona star Messi for Real Madrid
01:37 George Weah´s son signs professional contract at PSG
01:35 Barcelona asked about Real Madrid target Ceballos – Serra Ferrer

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 38 +50 91
2 Roma 38 +52 87
3 Napoli 38 +55 86
4 Atalanta 38 +21 72
5 Lazio 38 +23 70
6 Milan 38 +12 63
7 Internazionale 38 +23 62
8 Fiorentina 38 +6 60
9 Torino 38 +5 53
10 Sassuolo 38 -1 49
11 Sampdoria 38 -6 48
12 Cagliari 38 -21 47
13 Udinese 38 -9 45
14 Chievo 38 -18 43
15 Bologna 38 -18 41
16 Genoa 38 -26 36
17 Crotone 38 -24 34
18 Empoli 38 -32 32
19 Palermo 38 -44 26
20 Pescara 38 -48 15

Facebook