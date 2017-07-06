England´s Duggan joins Barcelona from Manchester City

Barcelona have signed England striker Toni Duggan from Manchester City Women on a two-year contract.

Duggan joined City from Everton in 2013 and was part of the side that completed a domestic double under Nick Cushing last year.

The 25-year-old scored 31 goals in 74 games for City and is part of England's squad for Women's Euro 2017, having helped the Lionesses to a third-place finish at the 2015 World Cup.

Duggan becomes the first English player to sign for Barcelona since Gary Lineker in 1996.

Barca and City were both defeated in the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League last season.