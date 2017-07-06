Copa Libertadores Review: Kayke leads Santos, Barcelona win late

Santos claimed an entertaining away win in the Copa Libertadores, while Barcelona clinched a dramatic victory on Wednesday.

A brace from Kayke helped Santos to a 3-2 victory at fellow Brazilian side Atletico Paranaense in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Atletico had taken a seventh-minute lead at the Estadio Durival de Britto e Silva as Nikao's well-placed effort found the bottom corner from 20 yards.

But Kayke, on loan from Japanese club Yokohama F. Marinos, levelled for the visitors with a good finish after being put through by Lucas Lima in the 25th minute.

Santos se impone en su visita al Atlético Paranaense por 3-2.#ConmebolLibertadoresBridgestone pic.twitter.com/4h7y8RYWXp — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) July 6, 2017

Santos took control after the break, but only after some calamitous goalkeeping.

Atletico goalkeeper and Brazil international Weverton somehow spilled what was a tame Victor Ferraz strike from distance, allowing Bruno Henrique to pounce and tap in to make it 2-1.

Santos' third in the 68th minute was far more convincing.

Bruno Henrique turned superbly to make room down the left before crossing for Kayke, who met it with a classy back-heel flick and found the bottom corner.

Ederson pulled a goal back for the hosts four minutes later to give them hope ahead of next month's second leg.

In Guayaquil, Barcelona needed until the 92nd minute to secure a 1-0 win at home to Palmeiras.

Jonathan Alvez struck the winner with some luck, his 30-yard effort taking a huge deflection before rolling into the bottom corner.

Wilstermann claimed a 1-0 victory at home to Atletico Mineiro thanks to Gilbert Alvarez, who scored with an overhead kick in the 41st minute.