Confusion surrounds claims of Man Utd bid for Lukaku

Confusion surrounds Manchester United's rumoured attempt to sign Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.

Widespread reports on Thursday emerged suggesting Everton had accepted a £75million bid from United for the Belgium international.

However, conflicting claims - reportedly coming from sources at Goodison Park - insisted the Toffees had not sanctioned the sale of Lukaku, who has also been heavily linked with a return to former club Chelsea.

United's pursuit of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata was said to have been ended by their interest in Lukaku as the transfer market dominoes begin to fall.

26 - Romelu Lukaku's 26 goals in all comps last season was the most by an Everton player since Gary Lineker (40 in 1985-86). Crisp. pic.twitter.com/oYJEiBJU5Y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 6, 2017

Lukaku said last month he had made a decision on his future amid speculation of a big-money move after an impressive 2016-17 campaign in which he scored 25 goals in 37 Premier League games.

The 24-year-old still has two years left to run on his Everton contract, but turned down the option of an extension towards the end of last season.

A potential exit for Lukaku comes amid reports Everton are close to bringing United captain Wayne Rooney back to Goodison Park, adding to their deals for Michael Keane, Davy Klaassen, Jordan Pickford and Sandro Ramirez.