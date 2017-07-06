Related

Clichy to join Istanbul Basaksehir as Manchester City enter talks over Under

6 July 2017 20:33

Former Manchester City and Arsenal full-back Gael Clichy has agreed to join Turkish Super Lig club Istanbul Basaksehir.

Clichy was released by City when his contract expired following the 2016-17 campaign, ending a six-year stay at the Etihad Stadium, during which time he won both the Premier League and EFL Cup on two occasions.

Basaksehir announced via their Twitter page that Clichy will undergo a medical and sign his contract on Friday.

Details of the deal have not been disclosed, but reports in Turkey suggest the 31-year-old will pen a three-year deal worth €3million per season.

Clichy joins another ex-City and Arsenal man, Emmanuel Adebayor, in the Basaksehir squad, while former Turkey and Inter midfielder Emre Belozoglu is the club captain.

Playing under coach Abdullah Mucib Avci, Basaksehir secured a surprise second-place finish in the Super Lig last season to seal a spot in the third qualifying round for the Champions League.

Youngster Cengiz Under could move in the opposite direction to Clichy after Basaksehir also confirmed on their official website that talks had taken place with City on Thursday over a possible transfer of the 19-year-old, although no agreement was reached.

Under's performances last season earned him a call-up to the Turkey national team and the attacking midfielder has two goals in four caps.

