Barcelona and Real Madrid step up chase for Ceballos

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both contacted Real Betis over the availability of midfield starlet Dani Ceballos, president Angel Haro has confirmed.

Ceballos has become hot property since the end of the 2016-17 campaign after starring for Spain in the European Under-21 Championship in Poland.

The Clasico rivals have both been linked with a move for the 20-year-old and have officially approached Betis regarding a transfer.

Ceballos has kept silent on his future and Haro expects the youngster to remain with the club despite interest from the Blaugrana and Los Blancos.

"We continue to work with the idea of him staying at Real Betis but it is true that we have been called by Real Madrid and Barcelona," said the president.

"We do not expect him to leave until he tells us that he wants to.

"[On Tuesday] we spoke about how the Euros went and that we still want him to continue with us, but the decision is his.

"He's got two weeks' vacation but we think he'll make a decision before then."

Haro was speaking at the presentation Antonio Barragan, who will spend the season on loan at Betis from Middlesbrough.