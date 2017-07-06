Augustin joins RB Leipzig from PSG

RB Leipzig have signed Jean-Kevin Augustin from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal.

A fee for the 20-year-old forward was not disclosed by the Bundesliga club, although he is reported to have cost in the region of €13million.

Augustin has represented France at all youth levels from under-16 to under-21 but has found first-team opportunities at Parc des Princes limited, with nine of his 10 Ligue 1 appearances coming from the bench last season before the turn of the year.

"I am very happy to be a Leipzig player. I hope that I can help the team with my flexibility in attack," Augustin told a news conference.

@33_augustin : "I'm very pleased to be a #RBLeipzig player. I want to help out the team with my offensive versatility." pic.twitter.com/WEtAVam3KK — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) July 6, 2017

The signing further bolsters Ralph Hasenhuttl's squad ahead of their Champions League debut, following the capture of Portuguese winger Bruma from Galatasaray, also on a five-year contract.

Director of football Ralf Ragnick said: "We observed Jean-Kevin Augustin's development for a long time and are very happy that we reached an agreement."

Rangnick's main challenge during the close season might be keeping hold of stars such as Naby Keita – the midfielder who has been extensively linked with Liverpool – and playmaker Emil Forsberg as Leipzig look to build on last year's surprise second-place finish.

"We will definitely not be letting any key players go. There's nothing that will make us budge," Rangnick added.

"It's totally normal for clubs to be interested in our players, but that doesn't affect our stance on the matter."