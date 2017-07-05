Tymon leaves Hull for Stoke

Stoke City have signed Josh Tymon following the highly rated young defender's departure from Hull City.

Full-back Tymon impressed after making his Premier League debut during an injury-hit campaign last term for the Tigers, who finished 18th and were relegated.

The Potters have pounced to snap up one of the Yorkshire club's most promising assets, the 18-year-old agreeing a five-year deal at bet365 Stadium.

Tymon made five league appearances last season, four of them starts, while also playing seven times across the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

Tymon's contract with Stoke is his first full professional deal, the teenager having turned down an offer from Hull and choosing to cancel his scholarship terms.

Hull vice-chairman Ehab Allam said in a statement: "The club has played a significant role in Josh's development… We had hoped that Josh would remain with us to realise his potential."