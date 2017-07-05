Slutsky targets ´six or seven´ new faces to bolster Hull´s promotion challenge

Leonid Slutsky is targeting signing six or seven new players as he bids to return Hull City to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Former Russia coach Slutsky was named as Marco Silva's replacement at the KCOM Stadium last month, with the Portuguese having joined Watford following the Tigers' relegation from the top flight.

Hull have yet to make a signing since Slutsky was appointed, while the likes of Curtis Davies and Harry Maguire have been sold and the experienced Alex Bruce released.

Cardiff City striker Kenneth Zahore is reported to be on Slutsky's wish list and, while the Russian refused to confirm that, he is keen to press on with recruitment and is happy to dip into the loan market if needs be.

"The biggest difference with England and Russia, in Russia with each transfer there is silence," he said when asked about Zahore.

"In England there is a lot of gossip, I think it's not good. Some players hear the information and change their decision. We have a list of players and on this list each player is very talented.

"It's not easy but we're working. When we have official information, you will know."