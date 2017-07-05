Show me the Mounie - Huddersfield break transfer record again

Huddersfield Town have broken their transfer record again to sign Steve Mounie from Montpellier.

The 22-year-old striker, who scored 14 goals in 32 Ligue 1 starts last season, has agreed a four-year contract with the Terriers following their promotion to Premier League as Championship play-off winners.

Huddersfield coach David Wagner expects to see plenty of improvement from the powerful young Benin international, who has left Stade de la Mosson for an undisclosed fee.

"I'm delighted that we could sign Steve ahead of the start of pre-season training," Wagner said.

"He has a very exciting combination of attributes that makes him a very attractive proposition as a young striker.

"He has real physical attributes that should be perfect for the Premier League, plus we have already seen his talents as a footballer in his remarkable season in France.

"We have met and I know he is a great character. For a man of his young age, he already has great experience both in life and as a footballer from his time in France, playing in a high-quality Ligue 1.

"At just 22 years old, he is only going to improve too. Given what he is already capable of, that is very exciting."

Mounie follows Aaron Mooy, Laurent Depoitre, Jonas Lossl, Tom Ince and Danny Williams in moving to Kirklees Stadium ahead of the club's first campaign in the top flight since 1972.