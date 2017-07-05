Huddersfield Town have broken their transfer record again to sign Steve Mounie from Montpellier.
The 22-year-old striker, who scored 14 goals in 32 Ligue 1 starts last season, has agreed a four-year contract with the Terriers following their promotion to Premier League as Championship play-off winners.
Huddersfield coach David Wagner expects to see plenty of improvement from the powerful young Benin international, who has left Stade de la Mosson for an undisclosed fee.
"I'm delighted that we could sign Steve ahead of the start of pre-season training," Wagner said.
"He has a very exciting combination of attributes that makes him a very attractive proposition as a young striker.
"He has real physical attributes that should be perfect for the Premier League, plus we have already seen his talents as a footballer in his remarkable season in France.
CONFIRMED: Steve Mounié completes his transfer from @MontpellierHSC , penning a four year contract at #htafc https://t.co/TFTibcoHBG (DTS) pic.twitter.com/MTP6K4xYNO
— Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) July 5, 2017
"We have met and I know he is a great character. For a man of his young age, he already has great experience both in life and as a footballer from his time in France, playing in a high-quality Ligue 1.
"At just 22 years old, he is only going to improve too. Given what he is already capable of, that is very exciting."
Mounie follows Aaron Mooy, Laurent Depoitre, Jonas Lossl, Tom Ince and Danny Williams in moving to Kirklees Stadium ahead of the club's first campaign in the top flight since 1972.
|Progres would be below the Conference! - Barton stunned by Rangers defeat
|Lehmann confirms Arsenal return
|Lacazette scores more than Morata – Houllier says Arsenal´s business tops Man Utd
|Witsel: Cannavaro blocked Bayern talks
|Slutsky targets ´six or seven´ new faces to bolster Hull´s promotion challenge
|Show me the Mounie - Huddersfield break transfer record again
|Coentrao secures Sporting loan switch
|Besiktas complete deal for Real Madrid´s Pepe
|Griezmann denies calling Mourinho before signing Atletico deal
|Atalanta seal Ilicic signing
|Lionel Messi: The Barcelona star´s 10 best career goals
|507 goals, 413 wins - Lionel Messi´s remarkable Barcelona career in Opta numbers
|Lionel Messi agrees new Barcelona contract
|Dolberg happy for Ajax to resist Roma bids
|Thiago insists Bayern Munich are at same level as Real Madrid
|Wenger must use Lacazette to ´persuade Sanchez´ to stay
|MLS Review: Streaking Atlanta win again, Galaxy lose 6-2
|Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Gremio draw first blood in last 16
|Madrid and Barca target Ceballos: I´ll speak in two weeks
|Donnarumma ´very close´ to Milan renewal but Fassone admits complications with Raiola
|It´s not possible! - Progres coach Amodio revels in Rangers upset
|Real Madrid stalwart Pepe set for Besiktas switch
|Maradona: Insigne can wear 10 if he outscores me!
|Huddersfield add Williams to growing ranks
|Rangers suffer shock Europa League exit
|Stam extends Reading stay to 2019
|Abraham determined to prove Premier League quality at Swansea
|Augsburg sign Under-20 World Cup star Cordova and Gregoritsch
|Chapecoense fires coach just seven months after tragic plane crash
|Ginter ´blown away´ by Gladbach pursuit
|Chapecoense sack Vagner Mancini just seven months into rebuild
|Signing Ronaldo would create trouble for Bayern Munich - Hitzfeld
|Fenerbahce-bound Kameni arrives in Istanbul
|Fiorentina confirm Bernardeschi wants out, Valero seeking Inter switch
|Guardiola backs Valverde to succeed at Barcelona
|Smell-hurst Park! - Palace pitch gets garlic treatment
|Nabil Fekir´s brother earns first professional contract at Lyon
|Ince makes Huddersfield switch
|Las Palmas confirm Roque Mesa will join Swansea
|Nelson Mandela signs professional Eintracht Frankfurt contract
|Abraham signs five-year Chelsea deal, joins Swansea on loan
|Klopp will win the Premier League then move to Bayern - Hitzfeld
|Rogerio Ceni will be ´celebrated forever´ despite Sao Paulo sacking
|Real Madrid´s Casemiro: Playing against Ronaldo would be tough
|Vitolo to join Las Palmas before completing Atletico move, confirms Cruz
|South Korea appoint Shin as new coach
|RB Leipzig ´bored´ of Keita, Forsberg speculation
|Barcelona move nearing for Honduras international Lozano
|Manchester City need 10 years to match Barcelona and Real Madrid, says Guardiola
|Manchester City youngster Angelino secures NAC Breda loan
|Referees attacked after controversial Baoding Rongda draw
|Naughton extends Swansea stay until 2020
|Ajax won´t sell Dolberg and demand €40million for Sanchez
|Newcastle land Lejeune from Eibar
|Leicester agree fee for Sevilla star Iborra
|Sanchez signing unfeasible, suggests Bayern president Hoeness
|Luiz Gustavo swaps Wolfsburg for Marseille
|Terry has eyes on Chelsea manager job
|Gladbach to sign Ginter from Borussia Dortmund
|Is Russia ready for the 2018 World Cup?
|Motta secures one-year Paris Saint-Germain deal
|Garcia: Hopefully Simeone leaves Atletico with another trophy
|Dancing with the Stars with Mr and Mrs Messi
|Navas wouldn´t sign Barcelona star Messi for Real Madrid
|George Weah´s son signs professional contract at PSG
|Barcelona asked about Real Madrid target Ceballos – Serra Ferrer
|Napoli bring in Ounas from Bordeaux
|Liverpool should splash the cash for Keita, urges Hamann
|Milan signing Calhanoglu eager to prove his worth after ban
|Sandro Ramirez: I will bring goals to Everton
|England defender Keane signs for Everton in £30m deal
|Lazio outcast Ravel Morrison training with Birmingham City
|Hakan Calhanoglu completes AC Milan move
|Schmidt persuaded to join Beijing Guoan early
|Derby seal signing of Liverpool defender Wisdom
|Monaco bring in defender Kongolo from Feyenoord
|Roma land Gonalons for €5m
|Sandro Ramirez makes Everton switch
|West Brom´s Zhang signing ´aligns with commercial strategy´
|Banega completes Sevilla return
|Terry rejected Premier League clubs to avoid facing Chelsea
|Kepa backs ´relaxed´ Valverde to bring success to Barcelona
|Terry joins Aston Villa
|Why should Donnarumma say no to Real Madrid or Barcelona? – Mihajlovic
|WATCH: Portugal´s mini-bin challenge might be the best yet
|Rooney models Manchester United´s new home kit
|Confederations Cup team of the tournament: Ronaldo earns his spot but no room for Sanchez
|De Sciglio future ´depends on Juventus´
|Fenerbahce deny rumoured Alves interest
|Jimenez open to Premier League move amid Liverpool and West Ham links
|Navas ready to ´fight to the death´ against potential Madrid arrivals
|This team will go down in history – Low lauds Germany
|Confederations Cup Diary: Maradona at the final for a smashing time
|Roma´s Rudiger giving nothing away on next move
|Philadelphia Union 3 New England Revolution 0: Hosts cruise to win
|Chile team are a family - Vidal defends Diaz´s Confederations Cup final error
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Germany and Portugal toast sweet success
|Full of glory, but no trophy - Pizzi laments Chile´s near miss
|Lacazette close to €50m Arsenal move, says Aulas