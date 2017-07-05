Segura appointment precedes Barcelona overhaul

Barcelona have appointed Josep Segura to a new position as "sporting manager of the football area" as the club prepares to announce an overhaul of its structure.

Segura initially worked as a youth team coach for Barca in 1997 and went on to serve as head of high performance and scouting until 2005. Having later rejoined the club, he has been the technical secretary of youth football since 2015.

First team technical secretary Robert Fernandez's role will remain unchanged, but Barca are set to announce their new administrative structure in the near future, headed up by Segura.

"Josep Segura has been named sporting manager of the football area of Barcelona," the club said in a statement.

"With the creation of this new role, he will be the head of the whole football area.

"Robert Fernandez is still the technical secretary of the first team with the same responsibilities he has had until now.

"The new structure in the football area at Barcelona will be published in the coming days.”

Segura has also worked at AEK Athens, Olympiacos and Liverpool.