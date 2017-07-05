Related

Real Madrid stalwart Pepe set for Besiktas switch

5 July 2017 00:39

Turkish champions Besiktas are set to sign Pepe following the end of the defender's trophy-laden spell with Real Madrid.

The Portugal star appears primed to complete a switch after Besiktas tweeted a picture of him in a club shirt and declared that negotiations with the 34-year-old had begun.

Besiktas could secure the services of a player with three Champions League winners' medals, while Pepe also earned a hat-trick of LaLiga titles during a decade of success at the Santiago Bernabeu, and had been strongly linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

But Pepe also courted controversy in the famous white strip, with his combative style and occasional theatrics drawing criticism.

When he confirmed his departure from Madrid last month, Pepe wrote a heartfelt Instagram post in which he told the fans: "I will carry your affection in [my] heart".

