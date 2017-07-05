Madrid and Barca target Ceballos: I´ll speak in two weeks

Highly-rated Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos will speak about his future in two weeks amid interest from LaLiga champions Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Madrid and rivals Barca are reportedly fighting to sign the 20-year-old Spaniard, who was named Player of the Tournament at the European Under-21 Championship.

Ceballos has remained tight-lipped on his future previously, but he provided a quick update on Tuesday.

"You will see me speak in two weeks," he told reporters.

Ceballos scored two goals and recorded as many assists as Betis finished 15th in LaLiga last season.