Related

Article

Lionel Messi: The Barcelona star´s 10 best career goals

5 July 2017 12:33

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has agreed a new four-year contract with the club, capping a busy off-season for the forward, who has also turned 30 and got married since the end of 2016-17.

After making his Barca debut aged 17, Messi has been the scourge of defenders in Spain and across the globe, racking up 568 goals for club and country.

In the process the forward has collected 29 trophies, but international honours with Argentina still elude him.

After Messi struck a deal to renew with Barca, we take a look at 10 of his best goals throughout a sensational career that will see him playing at Camp Nou until 2021.

 

Albacete (H): May 1, 2005

Even at 17, Messi had the confidence of a veteran. Having already had one goal wrongly ruled out for offside - an audacious chip from the edge of the box - Messi's confidence was far from knocked and just a minute later he latched onto Ronaldinho's pass before lobbing the ball over Albacete stopper Raul Valbuena from 16 yards. Some way to open your account for a club.

 

Croatia (A): March 1, 2006

It took Messi five appearances to score for his country, but it was worth the wait. With Argentina's friendly against Croatia finely poised at one apiece, Messi picked off a wayward pass in the opposition third before driving at the defence and slamming home from 20 yards out.

 

Real Madrid (H): March 10, 2007

Messi had already scored two equalisers in this match, but when Sergio Ramos headed home with 15 minutes left, it looked like Real Madrid would see the game out. Enter Messi. The forward controlled Ronaldinho's pass on the edge of the box, left Ivan Helguera in a heap on the ground, and fired past Iker Casillas into the corner to complete his first treble.

 

Getafe (H): April 18, 2007

In the 12 years since he first got on the scoresheet, only one of Messi's strikes was ever going to top this list: his Diego Maradona-esque solo goal against Getafe.  Messi picked up the ball in his own half and danced around two players before turning on the pace, beating two more defenders and going around the goalkeeper, capping it with a right foot finish.

 

Real Zaragoza (A): March 21, 2010

Described by some as 'a defining goal' in his career Messi's strike against Real Zaragoza seemed to take him from very good into another class entirely. Messi displayed all he had to offer in this goal, which began when he won the ball from a tackle on halfway. From there, he shrugged off one challenge, raced towards the box and turned a defender inside out before drilling the ball into the far corner - leaving Pep Guardiola speechless.

 

Real Betis (A): December 9, 2012

If any of the years Messi has been playing can be defined as "his year" it was 2012, when he seemed to break every record under the sun. The one that set a Guinness World Record was his second against Real Betis in December - the 86th goal of the calendar year for the Argentine. It was a typically Messi goal, too, as he slammed home first time into the far corner from Andres Iniesta's layoff to surpass Gerd Muller's record of 85 goals in a year.

 

Iran (N): June 21, 2014

Prior to the 2014 World Cup, Messi had only scored one goal in eight appearances. Seemingly determined to step up for Argentina, he netted in his side's opening match before going on to score one of the goals of the tournament in the second against Iran. With the score at 0-0 heading into stoppage time, Messi took control of the ball and bent a powerful strike past the despairing arms of Alireza Haghighi to break Iranian hearts.

 

Bayern Munich (H): May 6, 2015

Having already opened the scoring three minutes earlier to give Barca a 1-0 advantage over Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final, Messi doubled his tally with a sumptuous effort. Ivan Rakitic's pass sent Messi on his way, before the little maestro's trickery put Jerome Boateng on his backside and allowed the Argentine to casually lift the ball over the onrushing Manuel Neuer.

 

Athletic Bilbao (N): May 30, 2015

The second part of a treble-winning season for Barca came in the form of the Copa Del Rey against Athletic Bilbao. With 20 minutes gone and the score deadlocked, Messi set off an a marauding run down the right wing and soon found himself trapped amongst three defenders. Naturally, Messi was able to float past the trio as if they weren't there, before cutting into the box and beating Iago Herrerín at his near post.

 

Real Madrid (A): April 23, 2017

El Clasico rarely disappoints for football fans around the globe, and the latest edition was no different. Anything but a win would essentially hand Real Madrid the title, and it looked to be headed for a 2-2 draw until Sergi Roberto's swashbuckling run in the 92nd minute gave Jordi Alba the chance to square it to Messi, who finished with aplomb from the edge of the area for his 500th Barcelona goal.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 5 July

14:42 Witsel: Cannavaro blocked Bayern talks
14:27 Slutsky targets ´six or seven´ new faces to bolster Hull´s promotion challenge
14:26 Show me the Mounie - Huddersfield break transfer record again
14:10 Coentrao secures Sporting loan switch
13:55 Besiktas complete deal for Real Madrid´s Pepe
13:39 Griezmann denies calling Mourinho before signing Atletico deal
13:08 Atalanta seal Ilicic signing
12:33 Lionel Messi: The Barcelona star´s 10 best career goals
11:29 507 goals, 413 wins - Lionel Messi´s remarkable Barcelona career in Opta numbers
11:26 Lionel Messi agrees new Barcelona contract
10:39 Dolberg happy for Ajax to resist Roma bids
10:27 Thiago insists Bayern Munich are at same level as Real Madrid
09:20 Wenger must use Lacazette to ´persuade Sanchez´ to stay
06:45 MLS Review: Streaking Atlanta win again, Galaxy lose 6-2
05:03 Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Gremio draw first blood in last 16
03:36 Madrid and Barca target Ceballos: I´ll speak in two weeks
03:11 Donnarumma ´very close´ to Milan renewal but Fassone admits complications with Raiola
01:02 It´s not possible! - Progres coach Amodio revels in Rangers upset
00:39 Real Madrid stalwart Pepe set for Besiktas switch

Tuesday 4 July

23:34 Maradona: Insigne can wear 10 if he outscores me!
22:32 Huddersfield add Williams to growing ranks
22:00 Rangers suffer shock Europa League exit
20:47 Stam extends Reading stay to 2019
20:45 Abraham determined to prove Premier League quality at Swansea
20:37 Augsburg sign Under-20 World Cup star Cordova and Gregoritsch
20:15 Chapecoense fires coach just seven months after tragic plane crash
20:12 Ginter ´blown away´ by Gladbach pursuit
19:57 Chapecoense sack Vagner Mancini just seven months into rebuild
19:46 Signing Ronaldo would create trouble for Bayern Munich - Hitzfeld
19:16 Fenerbahce-bound Kameni arrives in Istanbul
18:38 Fiorentina confirm Bernardeschi wants out, Valero seeking Inter switch
18:32 Guardiola backs Valverde to succeed at Barcelona
17:43 Smell-hurst Park! - Palace pitch gets garlic treatment
16:53 Nabil Fekir´s brother earns first professional contract at Lyon
16:46 Ince makes Huddersfield switch
16:42 Las Palmas confirm Roque Mesa will join Swansea
16:17 Nelson Mandela signs professional Eintracht Frankfurt contract
16:06 Abraham signs five-year Chelsea deal, joins Swansea on loan
15:10 Klopp will win the Premier League then move to Bayern - Hitzfeld
14:51 Rogerio Ceni will be ´celebrated forever´ despite Sao Paulo sacking
14:21 Real Madrid´s Casemiro: Playing against Ronaldo would be tough
14:10 Vitolo to join Las Palmas before completing Atletico move, confirms Cruz
13:37 South Korea appoint Shin as new coach
13:30 RB Leipzig ´bored´ of Keita, Forsberg speculation
13:05 Barcelona move nearing for Honduras international Lozano
12:54 Manchester City need 10 years to match Barcelona and Real Madrid, says Guardiola
12:19 Manchester City youngster Angelino secures NAC Breda loan
12:11 Referees attacked after controversial Baoding Rongda draw
11:39 Naughton extends Swansea stay until 2020
11:24 Ajax won´t sell Dolberg and demand €40million for Sanchez
11:07 Newcastle land Lejeune from Eibar
10:43 Leicester agree fee for Sevilla star Iborra
10:33 Sanchez signing unfeasible, suggests Bayern president Hoeness
10:33 Luiz Gustavo swaps Wolfsburg for Marseille
10:01 Terry has eyes on Chelsea manager job
09:15 Gladbach to sign Ginter from Borussia Dortmund
09:00 Is Russia ready for the 2018 World Cup?
08:45 Motta secures one-year Paris Saint-Germain deal
08:30 Garcia: Hopefully Simeone leaves Atletico with another trophy
03:38 Dancing with the Stars with Mr and Mrs Messi
03:12 Navas wouldn´t sign Barcelona star Messi for Real Madrid
01:37 George Weah´s son signs professional contract at PSG
01:35 Barcelona asked about Real Madrid target Ceballos – Serra Ferrer

Monday 3 July

23:42 Napoli bring in Ounas from Bordeaux
22:59 Liverpool should splash the cash for Keita, urges Hamann
22:27 Milan signing Calhanoglu eager to prove his worth after ban
21:21 Sandro Ramirez: I will bring goals to Everton
20:48 England defender Keane signs for Everton in £30m deal
20:32 Lazio outcast Ravel Morrison training with Birmingham City
20:02 Hakan Calhanoglu completes AC Milan move
19:37 Schmidt persuaded to join Beijing Guoan early
19:25 Derby seal signing of Liverpool defender Wisdom
18:43 Monaco bring in defender Kongolo from Feyenoord
18:06 Roma land Gonalons for €5m
17:36 Sandro Ramirez makes Everton switch
17:07 West Brom´s Zhang signing ´aligns with commercial strategy´
16:01 Banega completes Sevilla return
15:43 Terry rejected Premier League clubs to avoid facing Chelsea
14:44 Kepa backs ´relaxed´ Valverde to bring success to Barcelona
13:58 Terry joins Aston Villa
13:36 Why should Donnarumma say no to Real Madrid or Barcelona? – Mihajlovic
13:18 WATCH: Portugal´s mini-bin challenge might be the best yet
11:14 Rooney models Manchester United´s new home kit
10:02 Confederations Cup team of the tournament: Ronaldo earns his spot but no room for Sanchez
09:15 De Sciglio future ´depends on Juventus´
08:02 Fenerbahce deny rumoured Alves interest
07:49 Jimenez open to Premier League move amid Liverpool and West Ham links
04:08 Navas ready to ´fight to the death´ against potential Madrid arrivals
03:19 This team will go down in history – Low lauds Germany
02:25 Confederations Cup Diary: Maradona at the final for a smashing time
01:29 Roma´s Rudiger giving nothing away on next move
01:20 Philadelphia Union 3 New England Revolution 0: Hosts cruise to win
00:38 Chile team are a family - Vidal defends Diaz´s Confederations Cup final error
00:36 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Germany and Portugal toast sweet success
00:25 Full of glory, but no trophy - Pizzi laments Chile´s near miss
00:12 Lacazette close to €50m Arsenal move, says Aulas

Facebook