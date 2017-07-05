Torres signs on for 2017-18 at Atletico

Fernando Torres has signed a one-year contract extension with Atletico Madrid for the forthcoming 2017-18 season.
Former Spain striker Torres is in his second stint with his boyhood club, having re-joined from AC Milan in January 2015 on the back of wildly contrasting spells at Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League.
In total the 33-year-old has 105 goals for Atletico, including 28 under current boss Diego Simeone.
Torres largely serves as back-up to the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro nowadays but will continue to provide welcome squad depth for Simeone, with Atletico restricted by a transfer ban during the current close season.
"I am very happy to continue one more year together," said Torres in brief statement on Atleti's official website.
Mañana arranca el equipo y tendremos el honor de contar con @Torres ¡F9T ha ampliado su contrato! #TorresRojiblanco https://t.co/9nBnimKhqp pic.twitter.com/Z6VqlyfiKW— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 5, 2017
Alexandre Lacazette was widely linked with a move to Atletico before the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld their ban and the France striker became Arsenal's record signing earlier on Wednesday.
